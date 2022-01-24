Everton transfer news: Worrying claim emerges over agents' influence on Farhad Moshiri

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

There are 'two or three agents' who are influencing Everton owner Farhad Moshiri far too much when it comes to big club decisions and transfers, according to journalist Paul Brown.

In recent years, the Toffees have spent astronomical sums on several players who have proven to be huge flops on Merseyside, significantly stunting their progress both on and off the pitch.

What is the latest news involving Everton?

Moshiri bought a majority stake in Everton back in September 2016 and has overseen a disastrous policy in terms of both managers and transfers ever since.

Under the British-Iranian businessman's stewardship, there have been eight temporary or permanent managers in the Goodison Park dugout, with current interim boss Duncan Ferguson taking up the reins for a second stint during that time frame.

Meanwhile, the likes of Alex Iwobi, Theo Walcott and Davy Klaassen have all arrived in big-money moves without ever justifying the eye-watering outlay spent on them.

A recent report revealed that prior to the current January transfer window, Everton had forked out the fifth-largest amount on transfers over the last five years after parting ways with £233.92 million since the beginning of 2017/18.

Finishes of 7th, 8th, 10th, 12th and 10th are all Moshiri has to show for his haphazard expenditure, and he's currently searching for his latest manager following Rafa Benitez's departure.

What has Brown said about Moshiri?

Benitez lasted just six-and-a-half months at the helm after his controversial arrival in the summer, and it's claimed that super agent Kia Joorabchian is influencing Everton's search for his successor.

It's claimed that Moshiri and Joorabchian are 'set for talks' over the potential appointment of Vitor Periera, but Brown believes it's the latest example of agents having too much power of the Goodison Park outfit's hierarchy.

He told GiveMeSport: “That's been a problem for a long time. There are two or three agents who are clearly in the owner’s ear all the time that he respects likes and knows on a personal level, rather than just a professional one.

"And that's not necessarily a great way to run a business or transfer strategy when you're in charge of a club.”

Is Brown right?

It's hard to argue with Brown's assessment given everything that has gone on at Everton in recent years.

Their spending was limited to just £1.6m over the summer due to Financial Fair Play regulations after years of mismanagement, making Benitez's job even more difficult and highlighting the incompetence at the highest level.

Moshiri needs to start listening to people who have Everton's best interests at heart and turn the club's fortunes around before they find themselves in an even bigger mess.

