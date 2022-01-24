Rangers transfer news: Crucial Van Bronckhorst need identified ahead of January deadline

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Pete O’Rourke believes that Rangers could prioritise a deal to sign a right winger before the end of the transfer window.

The club have established a stranglehold on the top spot in the Scottish Premiership as they continue to impress under the management of Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

What’s the latest with Rangers?

The club have only lost one game all season, with that defeat coming in the second game of the campaign, as Dundee United won 1-0.

Since then, they have been unbeaten in the top-flight, winning 16 games and drawing four, although their last result was a 1-1 draw with Aberdeen.

Van Bronckhorst’s side remain four points clear of second-placed Celtic and they have made efforts to strengthen the squad in the transfer window.

Defender James Sands has been signed on loan from New York City but there have been no further acquisitions since that deal.

Against Aberdeen, Rangers were forced to deploy Scott Wright on the right wing, despite his natural position being up front.

A deal to bring in a right winger has been mooted in the press; reports have linked Rangers with Ludogorets star Kiril Despodov, while there is also said to be interest in Hammarby’s Akinkunmi Amoo, Nacional Montevideo’s Brian Ocampo, and Rijeka’s Robert Muric.

Rangers are clearly aware of the need to strengthen their right wing position if they want to continue their push to retain the Scottish Premiership title, and O’Rourke believes it will become a priority.

What did O’Rourke say?

He told GiveMeSport: “I think somebody on the right side, if they can bring it in, would help boost van Bronckhorst.

“There’s lots of names being linked with Rangers in this position, Scott Wright started against Aberdeen on the right wing which isn’t his normal position, he’s normally a striker, so it is somewhere they need to strengthen.”

Do Rangers need to strengthen?

They have a gap in their squad and a new right winger would be a superb move for Rangers over the next week.

They have clearly been casting their net far and wide when it comes to identifying talent, as the names linked come from a range of countries and continents.

It speaks to the need Van Bronckhorst has to bolster the position across the next few days.

Getting a deal done would go a long way to ensuring that Rangers keep their momentum going for the remainder of the campaign.

