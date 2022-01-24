Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The 2021 Formula 1 season was one of the greatest we have ever witnessed.

It saw the return of the legendary Aston Martin brand to pinnacle of motor-sport and was a year laced with unprecedented drama and excitement.

After months of electrifying racing, it went down to the final weekend inn Abu Dhabi with Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen level on points.

Hamilton had mounted a remarkable comeback in the final months of the season after Verstappen had carved out a lead that look nigh on unassailable.

However, Hamilton showed his experience and buckets of class as he coaxed every bit of performance out of his Mercedes to take the championship fight the distance.

We, of course, all know what happened next.

Having snatched the lead on the opening lap, Hamilton was cruising towards a record-breaking eighth drivers title with Mercedes looking as though they had pulled off the perfect race.

Nicholas Latifi then crashed, the safety car was dispatched and all hell broke loose.

Race director Michael Masi made a call that will echo through the history of F1 as he allowed only a select group of lapped cars to Dunlap themselves from behind the safety car.

Staggeringly, he then gave the order the final lap remaining would be under racing conditions as he recalled the safety car into the pit lane.

Vertsappen, on a brand new set of tyres, tore past Hamilton to clinch his first title in the most dramatic of ways.

Now, all eyes have turned to 2022 as we wait for news of Hamilton's plans.

If he chooses to come back and give it another go, it could be another incredible season.

Fans are already growing impatient for March so, just to whet the racing appetite, Reddit user TimFrogt_NL cerated one of the greatest trailers we will ever see.

Incredible - no wonder fans are singing its praises all over social media.

Using an image of the new 2021 cars as his canvas, the fan-made trailer is voiced by the drivers themselves, celebrating their peak moments of 2021 over the radio.

If that doesn't get you in the mood for 2022, we don't know what will.

Now, however, we can only sit and hope as we await Hamilton's decision on his future.

