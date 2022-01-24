Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

In what was the final NFL playoff game of the Divisional Round on Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills put on a spectacle that simply had everything!

The game was always going to have a lot to live up to given the three to have been played across the weekend before it had featured so much drama individually, with each of those before them requiring a field goal just as the time on the clock expired to provide a winner.

Indeed, Arrowhead would have been expectant, although those in the crowd may not have been anticipating the match that they had witnessed on Sunday night!

For those that are unaware, it went all the way to overtime with the Chiefs able to secure their place in the AFC Championship Game where they will play the Cincinnati Bengals after winning 42-36.

However, Andy Reid’s team would have had their quarterback to thank, as it was an exceptional performance by Patrick Mahomes who admittedly was pushed all the way by the awesome Josh Allen of the Bills.

As per NFL.com, Mahomes was nearly flawless from start to finish, and managed to split up the No. 1 defense in the NFL to the tune of 378 yards and three TDs, as well as further 69 yards and a score on the ground; a lot better than he was when the two teams met in Week 5 of the regular season. For context, Allen had 329 yards passing and four TDs, while also finishing as his team's leading rusher with 68 yards.

Naturally, after everything calmed down from the incredible scenes that we had been able to witness, many had been reacting to what Mahomes had managed to do on the night at Arrowhead and left a variety of their thoughts on Twitter.

The Athletic’s Chiefs writer Nate Taylor wrote that the QB was in an “over my dead body” mode as he described what he saw from the one-time Super Bowl MVP and Champion, whilst Nick Wright compared him to LeBron James by saying “This is LeBron in his prime.”

One of his co-hosts on Fox Sports’ First Things First, Chris Broussard, stated something a little similar as he mentioned: “Mahomes is Jordan-esque & he has GOAT potential”.

NFL Network’s James Palmer simply described the quarterback as a “legend”, whilst ESPN’s Louis Riddick told everyone to “don’t ever doubt Patrick Mahomes”.

After the game, which saw a nice moment between the two QBs take place once it had concluded, Mahomes took to Twitter himself and tweeted: “That was pretty cool!”.

If he can do what we all know he is capable of doing next week, then the Cincinnati Bengals might have a rather long night ahead of them next Sunday!

