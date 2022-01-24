Crystal Palace transfer news: Eagles 'definitely interested' in £9m ace with 'great energy'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Sami Mokbel believes that Crystal Palace are still keen on signing Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah.

The South Londoners' interest in the 22-year-old dates back to the summer, but the Daily Mail reporter still reckons that Patrick Vieira is hoping to get his man before Monday's deadline.

What's the latest news with Nketiah?

Once again, the youngster is heading into the final few days of a transfer window not knowing where his future lies. But this time, it's Arsenal's final opportunity to cash in on the frontman, with his deal at the Emirates expiring in the summer, meaning it really is make or break for Nketiah.

Despite Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang unavailable and Alexandre Lacazette badly out of form, with just three Premier League goals all season, Nketiah remains nothing more than a squad player under Mikel Arteta.

He has thrived in the Carabao Cup, scoring five goals in Arsenal's run to the semi-finals, but with the Gunners already out of the FA Cup and not currently in Europe, Nketiah's opportunities are unlikely to improve in the second half of the season. He was praised by Jamie Redknapp for having "great energy" after scoring a hat-trick against Sunderland last month, but he's played just 51 minutes in the top-flight.

Therefore, Mokbel failed to rule out a move to Crystal Palace in the final few days of the window.

What did Mokbel say about Nketiah?

When asked about Palace's pursuit of the striker, Mokbel told GIVEMESPORT: "Yes, they're keen on signing Eddie Nketiah, for sure. It's a deal Palace are definitely interested in."

Do Crystal Palace need Nketiah?

Vieira currently has three strikers at his disposal in Odsonne Edouard, Christian Benteke and loanee Jean-Philippe Mateta. Therefore, a fourth option is unlikely to be required, meaning a potential move to Palace for Nketiah could depend on what happens with Mateta.

The Frenchman, on an 18-month loan deal from German outfit Mainz, has been linked with a return to his parent club. But Vieira has still opted to play the 24-year-old, starting him in three of Palace's last six games in all competitions. And Mateta has repaid his faith by scoring twice and laying on an assist for Edouard's goal against Liverpool on Sunday.

If his loan spell at Palace is cut short, then it could allow the £9m-rated striker to join, but if he ends up staying, it doesn't seem logical to have four strikers in his squad when he generally plays with one up front.

