Wolves transfer news: 'Open dialogue' with massive club amid Lage interest in 22 y/o gem

Wolverhampton Wanderers are in open dialogue with Barcelona amid links to Riqui Puig due to Francisco Trincao already being at Molineux, according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.

Trincao joined Wolves on a season-long loan deal which has a non-compulsory option to buy last summer and that could help the club in trying to attract another of the Spanish giants' stars to the West Midlands.

What's the latest news involving Puig?

It has been revealed by Spanish media outlet Sport, via Sport Witness, that Wolves are 'very interested' in sealing Puig's services on loan.

The report suggests head coach Bruno Lage also enquired about taking the midfielder to Molineux on a temporary basis, with an option to buy, last summer.

Puig entered the final 18 months of his Barcelona contract at the turn of the year and, with his current employers' financial difficulties, the La Liga side may be open to sending the 22-year-old out on loan if Wolves are willing to subsidise part of his £64,000-per-week wages.

Former Barcelona midfielder Cesc Fabregas has likened Puig to iconic midfielder Andres Iniesta in recent days, so it is clear he has plenty of talent even if he could potentially be on the market.

Wolves are not the only Premier League side to have shown interest in the Barcelona academy product as, according to The Athletic, Arsenal are known to have sent scouts to watch Puig on a number of occasions.

What has Pete O'Rourke said about Puig?

O'Rourke believes Wolves' hopes of welcoming Puig to Molineux have been bolstered thanks to the club being in close contact with Barcelona.

The journalist reckons Trincao's temporary switch to the Premier League could prove crucial in Lage attracting the central midfielder to the West Midlands.

O'Rourke told GIVEMESPORT: "Wolves already have Trincao from Barcelona, so there's obviously open dialogue there between the clubs and good relations.

"That would boost Wolves' chances of getting him."

How has Puig performed so far this season?

Puig, who has won four international caps for Spain's under-21 side, has not been a regular fixture in Barcelona's side since the campaign got underway.

He has made just two starts since August, with both of those occasions coming earlier this month.

Xavi was appointed as Barcelona's head coach in November, replacing the discarded Ronald Koeman, but that has not resulted in a change of fortunes for Puig.

The midfielder has been afforded 262 minutes of action since the Barcelona legend returned to the Nou Camp.

