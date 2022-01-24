Leeds transfer news: Big claim emerges involving £22.5m PL star compared to Maradona

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Leeds faithful would "spur" Dele Alli on if he signs for the Elland Road outfit, according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

Newcastle are the favourites to sign the £22.5m-rated midfielder, but Jones believes that a switch to South Yorkshire would be a good move for him.

What's the latest news involving Dele Alli?

With just two Premier League starts since October, the 25-year-old, who was once valued at £90m four years ago, is out of favour under Antonio Conte and has been made available for a transfer.

In truth, it's been a wretched couple of years for Alli, who's struggled to find his best form since Mauricio Pochettino left the club more than two years ago. Since the beginning of last season, he's scored just one goal in the Premier League, and that came from the penalty spot against Wolves.

According to the Telegraph, the Magpies are interested in a loan deal for Alli, who was left out of the Spurs squad for their defeat at Chelsea on Sunday.

But Jones reckons that a switch to Leeds could be exactly what Alli needs. They're yet to sign anyone in January, and the he thinks that the fanbase at Elland Road could help get the best out of Alli, who's got 51 top-flight goals to his name.

What did Jones say about Alli?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "On one hand, it would be a good signing and I think the Leeds fans would spur him on, but Dele has got to be really careful about his next move, it's so important."

Would Alli fit in at Leeds?

His days at Tottenham are numbered, but as Jones alluded to, it's about finding the right move for Alli, rather than the first one that becomes available. Firstly, he needs to sign for a club where he's going to get regular game-time.

As for Leeds, they're yet to make any January signings, so they would surely welcome the addition of Alli, especially given they're not exactly spoilt for choice in the attacking areas.

But for Alli, who was once compared to Maradona by Pochettino, to have any chance of surviving in a Marcelo Bielsa side, he would need to increase his workload, while still chipping in with goals and assists.

