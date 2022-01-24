Ibrox transfer news: Fresh claim emerges on Rangers or Celtic deal for 22 y/o international

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

There are doubts over whether Ahmed Kendouci will head to Rangers as he is not 'top of their list' ahead of the transfer deadline, according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.

James Sands became the first signing of the Giovanni van Bronckhorst era when he joined from Major League Soccer side New York City FC on an initial 18-month loan earlier this month, but the Dutchman could still welcome more fresh faces before the January window slams shut.

What's the latest news involving Kendouci?

According to reports in Algeria, via the Daily Record, Kendouci has emerged as a target for van Bronckhorst.

It has been suggested the Entente de Setif midfielder could be brought to the Gers in a cut-price deal.

Media outlets in his homeland, via The Scottish Sun, have claimed Celtic are also interested in the playmaker.

However, the report suggests it will be difficult for either of the Scottish Premiership giants to seal his arrival as Nabil Kouki, Entente de Setif's boss, has told his employers not to sanction his exit while they fight for the Algerian top flight title.

Kendouci currently has two-and-a-half years remaining on his contract but Rangers and Celtic have been given fresh hope of striking a deal.

According to DZ Foot, the 22-year-old has submitted a transfer request after learning of the Scottish clubs' interest.

The report reveals, however, that neither side has strengthened their interest as no bids have been forthcoming.

What has Pete O'Rourke said about Kendouci?

O'Rourke would be surprised if Kendouci were to head to Rangers before the deadline passes as he understands the Entente de Setif man is not among van Bronckhorst's priorities.

The journalist does not think the central midfielder to head to arch-rivals Celtic either.

O'Rourke told GIVEMESPORT: "I don't think he's top of their list right now.

"I think Celtic might be looking elsewhere for a central midfielder and I'm not expecting him to move to Ibrox or Parkhead this month."

How has Kendouci performed so far this season?

Kendouci has been a regular feature in Entente de Setif's midfield since the campaign got underway, but he has not been involved in either of their last two fixtures.

When he has been on the pitch, he has shown he is a threat in the final third of the pitch by notching three goals.

Those efforts have been key in Entente de Setif's title bid, although they are currently four points off the pace.

