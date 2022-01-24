Tottenham transfer news: Fresh claim emerges on Spurs interest in 'effective' £22.5m star

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Sami Mokbel believes that Tottenham Hotspur could make a move to sign Weston McKennie from Juventus before the transfer deadline.

The club have yet to add any new signings to the squad in this window but manager Antonio Conte appears keen to strengthen prior to the deadline next week.

What’s the latest with Spurs?

The club are continuing to pursue European qualification this season but faced a setback at the weekend as they were beaten 2-0 by Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

That result has left the club seventh in the Premier League table but only two points behind Manchester United and with two games in hand on Ralf Rangnick’s side.

Those games in hand come against relegation-threatened Burnley and top-four rivals Arsenal, after the former was called off due to snow and the latter due to absences within the Gunners’ squad.

It remains to be seen if the north London club will be able to win both, but doing so would likely see them move firmly into contention to qualify for the Champions League once again.

Spurs have been linked with a number of players in this transfer window, including Wolves winger Adama Traore, who appears to be closing in on a move to north London this month.

Football.London has also reported that the club’s director of football, Fabio Paratici, is a big fan of McKennie and has held talks with the USA international’s representatives over a potential deal to bring him to north London.

The deal is said to be difficult because Juventus are not keen to move him on in this window but Spurs may need to sign a midfielder if they allow Tanguy Ndombele to join PSG on loan, as has been reported.

Mokbel admits that the potential deal has not crossed his desk, but he can see the club being interested in the 23-year-old, who was signed for the Italian club by Paratici.

What has Mokbel said?

Speaking to GiveMeSport, he said: “It’s the Italian links, isn’t it? Can Paratici and Conte tap into that market? It certainly gives the club that added dimension in getting tucked into the Serie A talent, so I'm not surprised if they are interested in someone like McKennie but it’s not one that has necessarily come across my radar at the moment.”

Arsenal BOTTLE it. Hear more on Football Terrace...

How good is McKennie?

Serie A expert Conor Clancy has previously told GiveMeSport that McKennie is an “effective” midfield presence.

His statistics absolutely back that up, too.

He is primarily a defensive-minded player and he is in the top 15 per cent of midfielders across Europe’s top five leagues when it comes to tackles, interceptions, blocks, clearances and aerial duels won, per fbref.

1 of 8 Do you know this obscure player Tottenham signed in the January transfer window? Mounir El Hamdaoui Hélder Postiga Stéphane Dalmat Noé Pamarot

He is also in the top 20% when it comes to pressures and pass completion rate.

He is a very different profile of player to Ndombele but he could be the kind of signing that would genuinely improve the club’s midfield.

News Now - Sport News