Comoros put in a heroic display as they lost 2-1 to Cameroon in their Africa Cup of Nations last-16 tie on Monday evening.

Comoros were extremely light going into the game due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

Amir Abdou could name just 18 players for the biggest game in the nation's history.

All three of their goalkeepers were also unavailable to play the game.

That meant their left-back, Chaker Alhadhur, was forced to play in goal.

Comoros' task got even harder when their captain, Jimmy Abdou, was sent off after just six minutes.

But, despite having so many disadvantages, Comoros put in a heroic display against the host nation.

They eventually lost 2-1. Each and every Comoros player put in an incredible display.

Youssouf M'Changama scored an absolutely outrageous free-kick in the defeat.

With Comoros 2-0 down going into the final 10 minutes, Comoros needed a moment of magic to get back into the game.

And M'Changama provided just that as he lashed in one of the best free-kicks you'll see all season.

The midfielder had a go from some 35 yards out and Andre Onana, one of the best goalkeepers in the competition, had absolutely no chance. View it below...

That has to be one of the best goals in Africa Cup of Nations history. What an effort.

Unfortunately, Comoros were unable to find an equaliser.

But, despite their exit from the competition, their performance will go down as one of the most heroic in football history.

Cameroon will now play The Gambia in the quarter-finals of the competition on Saturday afternoon.

The Gambia, who entered this year's tournament as the lowest ranked side at 150th in the world, defeated Guinea 1-0 earlier on Monday.

