WWE is pushing to have Ronda Rousey return to TV for the first time since 2019, a new report has claimed.

Ronda Rousey hasn't been seen on WWE TV since WrestleMania 35 in April 2019, but she could be on her way back.

Fightful Select is reporting that WWE is pushing to have Ronda Rousey return to the company, and have even been talking openly about the possibility.

Fightful has learned that a Ronda Rousey return has been discussed internally, to the point that it's considered a "poorly kept secret," and has been mentioned to talent outside the company.

The report even notes that WWE has considered bringing Ronda Rousey in for the Royal Rumble this weekend in St Louis:

Fightful was told that Rousey was a name tossed around as a potential Royal Rumble entrant or at least to have some participation in the Rumble

It's important to note that Fightful is not reporting that Rousey is 100% going to be at the show, just that people within WWE have thrown about the idea of that happening internally.

The report does explain that Rousey has been training for an in-ring return as of late, having given birth in September of last year.

Again, it's unclear whether WWE is going to have Rousey make an appearance at the show on Saturday night, but we do know that it's been considered and WWE wants her back.

As noted, Ronda Rousey has not been seen since April 2019 after debuting for WWE at the Royal Rumble in January 2018.

During her 16 months with the company, Rousey main evented WrestleMania, becoming one of the first women to do so, and held the Raw Women's Championship.

