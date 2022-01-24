Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The are few individuals that have made as a big a mark on global football as Zinedine Zidane.

The French maestro, who as a player ran defences ragged and kept opposition midfielders spinning with his quick feet, will always be remembered as one of the kings of the European game.

Whether it was in the colours of Juventus, or during his days in the famous Real Madrid white, Zizou was always up for a quick dribble to get himself out of trouble or leave defenders in his wake.

While known for his incredible vision and sumptuous passing range, Zidane's skills with the ball at his feet are difficult to rival.

Who can forget his supreme display against Brazil in the 2006 World Cup - a performance that was named among some of the best individual showings of all time?

In a video that began doing the rounds on social media lately, some of Zidane's silkiest dribbles and most opulent touches are showcased and the ease with which he pulls them off is out of this world.

However, the footage is made all the more spine-tingling by the fact that it is set to the sound of some of the biggest names in the game singing his praises.

From David Beckham to Ryan Giggs, Michael Owen to Roy Keane and Arsene Wenger - alongside some typical Peter Drury poetry - Zidane's genius is laid bare by the reverence you can hear in all of their voices.

Brilliant - just listen to the way they speak about him. Never mind the fact that the skills within the video are simply other-worldly.

When Zidane started whipping out the spins and turns, you knew you were in for a long old day as the opposition.

However, it wasn't just in his paying days that Zidane dominated the European landscape.

As a manager, Zidane won a glut of titles including no less than three Champions League titles on the bounce.

For most mere mortals, those are story book numbers, but for man of Zidane's ilk and quality, it's just another day at the office.

Now, Zidane lies in wait for his next opportunity in the managerial world, with rumours circulating that he could be poised to take over at Paris Saint-Germain.

