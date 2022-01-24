Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is having another incredible season for Liverpool.

The defender has been an assist machine for the Reds over the past few seasons.

Alexander-Arnold currently leads the assist charts in the Premier League this season, having set up an impressive 10 goals in just 20 games this season.

Since the 2018/19 season, the Englishman has recorded 42 assists in England's top tier.

That's a quite outrageous tally for a defender.

Alexander-Arnold's tally is so impressive that only two players in Europe's top five leagues have provided more assists than him in that timeframe.

Squawka have named the 10 players with the most assists in Europe's top five leagues since 2018/19. View the list below...

10. Mohamed Salah - 32

9. Joshua Kimmich - 35

8. Kevin De Bruyne - 36

7. Ángel Di María - 37

6. Andy Robertson - 38

5. Jadon Sancho - 41

=3. Trent Alexander-Arnold - 42

=3. Filip Kostić - 42

2. Lionel Messi - 47

1. Thomas Müller - 64

Perhaps surprisingly, Messi is not top when it comes to assists recorded over the past three-and-a-half seasons.

In fact, he's not even close.

Bayern playmaker Muller has recorded a mammoth 64 assists for Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga since the start of the 2018/19 campaign.

That's an absolutely incredible tally for Muller, who tops the charts by 17 assists over Messi.

Alexander-Arnold is joined in the top 10 by Liverpool teammates, Robertson and Salah.

Robertson's tally of 38 assists is just four below that of Alexander-Arnold's and is also very impressive.

Salah, meanwhile, is one of the top assist makers as well as one of the most lethal goal scorers in Europe's top five leagues.

Despite his underwhelming start to life at Manchester United, Sancho is fifth on the list, which is a testament to just how good he was during his time in Bundesliga with Borussia Dortmund.

While De Bruyne also makes the list with the outstanding midfielder creating 36 goals for Manchester City in the Premier League since the 2018/19 campaign.

