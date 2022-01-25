Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Comoros did not have any goalkeepers available for their Africa Cup of Nations last-16 tie against Cameroon on Monday evening.

A COVID-19 outbreak in the squad meant they were seriously light in numbers for the biggest match in their history.

All three of their goalkeepers could not play, meaning an outfield player had to step up.

The man who was given the gloves was left-back, Chaker Alhadhur.

Alhadhur is not the biggest of footballers. He stands at just 5 foot 7 inches tall.

But he felt confident enough to put on the gloves and he put in a gutsy display as Comoros fell to a narrow 2-1 defeat.

He pulled off a total of four saves in the game, including a quite remarkable double save in the second half.

The 30-year-old made a diving save to deny the tournament's top goal scorer, Vincent Aboubakar.

It looked all for the world that an unmarked Moumi Ngamaleu would find the net and double Cameroon's lead.

But Alhadhur was not to be denied as he quickly got to his feet and somehow kept out Ngamaleu's effort.

His full highlights from the game have been compiled by Sky Sports.

View them below...

Chaker Alhadhur: we salute you.

Not many players would have the bravery to step up and take the gloves with the whole world watching.

But that's exactly what the 30-year-old did and he gave absolutely everything for his side.

Comoros may have not progressed in the competition but each and every one of their players can be proud of the performance they put in against the tournament hosts.

Cameroon will now play The Gambia on Saturday afternoon in the quarter-finals.

