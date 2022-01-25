Newcastle transfer news: Magpies 'definitely trying' to land 'fantastic' 32-cap star

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Sam Mokbel believes that Newcastle are pushing hard to sign Jesse Lingard.

The 32-cap England international has been a man in demand throughout January following his lack of opportunities since returning to Manchester United last summer.

Several Premier League sides have been in the race to sign the 29-year-old, but Mokbel reckons that Eddie Howe's men, who appear to be in the driving seat, are trying to get a deal done before Monday.

What's the latest news involving Lingard?

We're now into the final week of the window and Lingard simply needs to go out on loan. It's no secret that his chances are going to be limited at Old Trafford, unless something drastically changes.

In Ralf Rangnick's eight Premier League games in charge, Lingard has played just one minute, and he was once again an unused substitute against former side West Ham on Saturday despite United searching for a late winner.

Tottenham have been linked with a move for Lingard, while the Hammers are still hoping to re-sign him this month following his excellent loan spell at the London Stadium last season.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano thinks that Newcastle are still keen on signing Lingard, while the attacker would be open on a temporary switch to St James' Park.

On Monday, Newcastle made a £10m loan bid to United, and Mokbel reckons that the Magpies are doing everything they can to get it done.

What did Mokbel say about Lingard?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "I can see a loan for sure. Newcastle are definitely trying, and I think it would be a fantastic acquisition if Newcastle can get that over the line."

Is Lingard likely to sign for Newcastle?

Lingard simply needs to get out and play regular football. All the confidence he built up at West Ham has been wasted during the last six months at United, where he's been at best a squad player.

Therefore, leaving Old Trafford is a must in the coming days. Not only is he almost wasting his career by sitting on the bench, but his chances of getting an England call-up in March are becoming unlikelier with every passing week.

Lingard's quality means that Newcastle surely won't get a free run at his signature, but at this moment in time, St James' Park is his most likely destination.

