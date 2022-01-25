Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Premier League officials have been heavily criticised this season.

Despite the use of VAR, a number of controversial decisions appear to be made each weekend.

So much so that, on Monday, we revealed how former Premier League referee Keith Hackett had decided to rank all top-flight officials from worst to best and out of 10.

He didn’t hold back either.

“Sadly I believe that he is not up to the standard required of a Premier League Referee,” he wrote of Simon Hooper.

On Chris Kavanagh, he commented: “He has the potential but needs to improve or be removed from the list.”

He also called Graham Scott to be removed at the end of the season by saying: “This should be his last season at this level - he just has not reached the required standards of an elite referee.”

Brutal.

So, why do people become Premier League officials?

Well, despite all the criticism, they do pick up a decent amount of money for their troubles.

Using data collected by sportekz and Sporting Free, it’s claimed that referees earn £1,500 per match. That’s on top of their salary that can range from £70,000-£200,000.

That’s not including a yearly retainer worth £38,500 to £42,000.

A tidy sum, that!

For context, the average annual salary in the UK in 2021 was £25,971.

Meanwhile, assistant referees earn a £30,000 salary and collect match fees of £850.

Video Assistant Referees also pick up £850 per match.

The breakdown of a variety of Premier League referees can be seen below with the likes of Martin Atkinson, Michael Oliver and Mike Dean all picking up £200,000 per year as a basic salary.

Meanwhile, in the Champions League, elite referees make as much as £7,500 per match!

Champions League officiating salaries

It’s not a bad gig despite all the abuse you get for 90 minutes!

