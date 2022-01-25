Highlights Premier League referees face intense criticism and abuse from fans and pundits, both in person and on social media, when they make mistakes.

Despite the pressures and abuse, Premier League referees are paid handsomely, earning around £1,500 per match on top of a salary ranging from £70,000 to £200,000 per year.

Becoming a Premier League referee requires completing The FA Referees Course and progressing through various levels, with promotions based on performance and merit.

Being a Premier League referee is a tough gig. There aren't many jobs in the world where you're likely to be abused by tens of thousands of people. And that's just when you're in your 'office' trying to do your job. Fail to do your job to a satisfactory standard and you can expect to make newspaper headlines the following day. That's not to mention all the social media abuse from fans and pundits alike in the coming days as they analyse where you've made a mistake.

That happened following Arsenal's 2-2 draw with Tottenham in September when pundit Jermaine Jenas tweeted: "Complete s"**house off [sic] a referee! They're all ruining the our game!" He later apologised for his comment by saying: "I should know, more than most, the responsibility we have as fans, players and pundits and the impact our words online can have as it's an area I've been vocal in. My emotions got the better of me and I apologise to The FA [Football Association] and to all match officials."

So with all the abuse and pressures that comes with refereeing at the highest level, why do some choose that career path? What are the benefits? Well, one positive is that they're paid fairly handsomely in return. Despite all the criticism, they do pick up a decent amount of money for their troubles.

How much do Premier League referees earn?

Using data collected by sportekz and Sporting Free, it’s claimed that referees earn £1,500 per match. That’s on top of their salary that can range from £70,000-£200,000. That’s not including a yearly retainer worth £38,500 to £42,000. A very tidy sum, that! For context, the average annual salary in the UK in 2023 was £27,756.

Meanwhile, assistant referees earn a £30,000 salary and collect match fees of £850. Video Assistant Referees also pick up £850 per match.

Premier League official salaries Per match fees Basic salary Referees £1,500 £70,000-£200,000 Assistant Referees £850 £30,000 Video Assistant Referees £850 £30,000

Premier League referees 2023/24

For the 2023/24 season, there are 20 registered Premier League officials.

Referee Age Hometown PL debut Major finals refereed Tim Robinson 39 Middleton-on-Sea December, 2019 — Darren Bond 43 Lancashire January, 2022 — Anthony Taylor 44 Manchester February, 2010 2015 EFL Cup 2017 and 2020 FA Cup, UEFA Super Cup 2020 Paul Tierney 42 Wigan March, 2016 2021 EFL Cup, 2023 FA Cup Simon Hooper 41 Swindon April, 2018 — Stuart Attwell 40 Nuneaton August, 2008 — Michael Oliver 38 Northumberland January, 2010 2016 EFL Cup, 2018 and 2021 FA Cup Andy Madley 39 Huddersfield June, 2019 — Robert Jones 36 Merseyside September, 2018 — Peter Bankes 41 Lancashire August, 2019 — Craig Pawson 44 Sheffield March, 2013 — Jarred Gilleett 36 Gold Coast, Australia September, 2021 — Darren England 37 Doncaster August, 2017 — Michael Salisbury 38 Lancashire November, 2021 — Johns Brooks 32 Leicestershire December, 2021 — Tony Harrington 32 Durham December, 2021 — David Coote 41 Nottinghamshire April, 2018 2023 EFL Cup Graham Scott 55 Oxfordshire November, 2014 — Tom Bramall 32 Sheffield August, 2022 — Chris Kavanagh 37 Greater Manchester August, 2017 —

Champions League refereeing salaries

Meanwhile, in the Champions League, elite referees make as much as £7,500 per match!

Tier Match Referee Assistant Referee Video Assistant Referee Third Tier £750 £250 N/A Second Tier £1,500 £400 N/A First Tier £2,000 £550 N/A Elite Development £5,000 £1,500 £600 Elite £7,500 £2,000 £750

How to become a Premier League referee

If those salaries appeal to you and you've got extremely thick skin, then you might be wondering how to become a Premier League referee. Well Sky Sports outlined three steps for you to go from a grassroots referee to a Premier League official.

Step one

Those interested need to complete The FA Referees Course with your local County FA (must be 14 or over) to become a Level 7 ref (14/15-year-olds become Youth Referee).

Step two

Refs can then apply for promotion through Level 7, 6, 5 and 4. These involve training, law of game exams and observations at a handful of your matches. In terms of timescale, you must typically spend a minimum of one season at each level through 7-4, but if you are excelling, a conversation can be had with your County FA to see if you are appropriate for promotion between level 6 and 4.

Level 1 - National List (English Football League and English Premier League)

Level 2a - Panel Select (National League Premier)

Level 2b - Panel (National League North and South)

Level 3 - Contributory (Contributory Leagues)

Level 4 - Supply (Supply Leagues)

Level 5 - Senior County (County Leagues)

Level 6 - County (County leagues)

Level 7 - Junior (Amateur leagues)

Level 8 - Youth (Junior Referee below age of 16)

Level 9 - Trainee

Step three

Once at Level 4, and also through levels 3, 2B and 2A, promotion is dependent on a merit table produced by club and observer marks. Promotion from 2A to the English Football League and beyond, also includes an interview. The final promotion is to the International List, where The FA currently has 10 referees and 14 assistants, both male and female