Highlights
- Premier League referees face intense criticism and abuse from fans and pundits, both in person and on social media, when they make mistakes.
- Despite the pressures and abuse, Premier League referees are paid handsomely, earning around £1,500 per match on top of a salary ranging from £70,000 to £200,000 per year.
- Becoming a Premier League referee requires completing The FA Referees Course and progressing through various levels, with promotions based on performance and merit.
Being a Premier League referee is a tough gig. There aren't many jobs in the world where you're likely to be abused by tens of thousands of people. And that's just when you're in your 'office' trying to do your job. Fail to do your job to a satisfactory standard and you can expect to make newspaper headlines the following day. That's not to mention all the social media abuse from fans and pundits alike in the coming days as they analyse where you've made a mistake.
That happened following Arsenal's 2-2 draw with Tottenham in September when pundit Jermaine Jenas tweeted: "Complete s"**house off [sic] a referee! They're all ruining the our game!" He later apologised for his comment by saying: "I should know, more than most, the responsibility we have as fans, players and pundits and the impact our words online can have as it's an area I've been vocal in. My emotions got the better of me and I apologise to The FA [Football Association] and to all match officials."
So with all the abuse and pressures that comes with refereeing at the highest level, why do some choose that career path? What are the benefits? Well, one positive is that they're paid fairly handsomely in return. Despite all the criticism, they do pick up a decent amount of money for their troubles.
How much do Premier League referees earn?
Using data collected by sportekz and Sporting Free, it’s claimed that referees earn £1,500 per match. That’s on top of their salary that can range from £70,000-£200,000. That’s not including a yearly retainer worth £38,500 to £42,000. A very tidy sum, that! For context, the average annual salary in the UK in 2023 was £27,756.
Meanwhile, assistant referees earn a £30,000 salary and collect match fees of £850. Video Assistant Referees also pick up £850 per match.
Premier League official salaries
Per match fees
|
Basic salary
Referees
£1,500
|
£70,000-£200,000
Assistant Referees
£850
|
£30,000
Video Assistant Referees
£850
|
£30,000
Premier League referees 2023/24
For the 2023/24 season, there are 20 registered Premier League officials.
Referee
Age
Hometown
PL debut
|
Major finals refereed
Tim Robinson
39
Middleton-on-Sea
December, 2019
|
—
Darren Bond
43
Lancashire
January, 2022
|
—
Anthony Taylor
44
Manchester
February, 2010
|
2015 EFL Cup 2017 and 2020 FA Cup, UEFA Super Cup 2020
Paul Tierney
42
Wigan
March, 2016
|
2021 EFL Cup, 2023 FA Cup
Simon Hooper
41
Swindon
April, 2018
|
—
Stuart Attwell
40
Nuneaton
August, 2008
|
—
Michael Oliver
38
Northumberland
January, 2010
|
2016 EFL Cup, 2018 and 2021 FA Cup
Andy Madley
39
Huddersfield
June, 2019
|
—
Robert Jones
36
Merseyside
September, 2018
|
—
Peter Bankes
41
Lancashire
August, 2019
|
—
Craig Pawson
44
Sheffield
March, 2013
|
—
Jarred Gilleett
36
Gold Coast, Australia
September, 2021
|
—
Darren England
37
Doncaster
August, 2017
|
—
Michael Salisbury
38
Lancashire
November, 2021
|
—
Johns Brooks
32
Leicestershire
December, 2021
|
—
Tony Harrington
32
Durham
December, 2021
|
—
David Coote
41
Nottinghamshire
April, 2018
|
2023 EFL Cup
Graham Scott
55
Oxfordshire
November, 2014
|
—
Tom Bramall
32
Sheffield
August, 2022
|
—
Chris Kavanagh
37
Greater Manchester
August, 2017
|
—
Champions League refereeing salaries
Meanwhile, in the Champions League, elite referees make as much as £7,500 per match!
Tier
Match Referee
Assistant Referee
|
Video Assistant Referee
Third Tier
£750
£250
|
N/A
Second Tier
£1,500
£400
|
N/A
First Tier
£2,000
£550
|
N/A
Elite Development
£5,000
£1,500
|
£600
Elite
£7,500
£2,000
|
£750
How to become a Premier League referee
If those salaries appeal to you and you've got extremely thick skin, then you might be wondering how to become a Premier League referee. Well Sky Sports outlined three steps for you to go from a grassroots referee to a Premier League official.
Step one
Those interested need to complete The FA Referees Course with your local County FA (must be 14 or over) to become a Level 7 ref (14/15-year-olds become Youth Referee).
Step two
Refs can then apply for promotion through Level 7, 6, 5 and 4. These involve training, law of game exams and observations at a handful of your matches. In terms of timescale, you must typically spend a minimum of one season at each level through 7-4, but if you are excelling, a conversation can be had with your County FA to see if you are appropriate for promotion between level 6 and 4.
- Level 1 - National List (English Football League and English Premier League)
- Level 2a - Panel Select (National League Premier)
- Level 2b - Panel (National League North and South)
- Level 3 - Contributory (Contributory Leagues)
- Level 4 - Supply (Supply Leagues)
- Level 5 - Senior County (County Leagues)
- Level 6 - County (County leagues)
- Level 7 - Junior (Amateur leagues)
- Level 8 - Youth (Junior Referee below age of 16)
- Level 9 - Trainee
Step three
Once at Level 4, and also through levels 3, 2B and 2A, promotion is dependent on a merit table produced by club and observer marks. Promotion from 2A to the English Football League and beyond, also includes an interview. The final promotion is to the International List, where The FA currently has 10 referees and 14 assistants, both male and female