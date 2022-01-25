West Ham transfer news: Big update on Hammers' plan for final seven days of January window

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

West Ham United will 'certainly try and strengthen' David Moyes' first-team squad in what remains of the January transfer window, according to journalist Sami Mokbel.

It's been a quiet month for the Hammers so far, with no major additions or departures to speak of as they prepare for an exciting if-testing second half of the season.

What is the latest news involving West Ham?

Despite their lack of activity, the capital club have been linked to several players in recent weeks due to the obvious holes that have appeared in Moyes' side.

Injuries to first-choice centre-back pairing Angelo Ogbonna and Kurt Zouma left West Ham threadbare at the heart of defence, while Michail Antonio has been their only recognised striker for the last year.

Although Zouma's timely return to the starting XI over the weekend has eased their need for an additional defender, Moyes may still want to bolster his depleted forward line.

Sebastien Haller moved to Ajax in January 2021 via a £20.25 million deal and is still yet to be replaced.

With West Ham's participation in the Europa League knockout stages and FA Cup fourth round while still firmly in the hunt for a top-four finish in the Premier League, Moyes may finally bring in a successor to Haller.

What has Mokbel said about West Ham?

The east London outfit signed Zouma, Nikola Vlasic, Alex Kral, Craig Dawson and Alphonso Areola over the summer, but Mokbel believes further reinforcements will be brought in during the winter window.

In an exclusive interview with GiveMeSport, the chief football reporter for the Daily Mail said: “West Ham will certainly try and strengthen, and I think they should as well.”

Who could West Ham sign in January?

West Ham have been credited with an interest in several exciting stars, including the likes of Jesse Lingard, Attila Szalai and Fabio Carvalho.

Improving the centre of defence and the engine room could well be put on the back burner by Moyes, though, as his lack of options in the final third of the pitch are arguably the Scotman's biggest cause for concern.

As a result, a move for Flamengo striker Gabriel Barbosa or Strasbourg forward Ludovic Ajorque has also been widely touted.

According to Sky Sports, West Ham have already held talks over signing Barbosa following his outrageous record in Brazil, while FootMercato claim they are 'closely monitoring' Ajorque's situation.

It remains to be seen if West Ham can sign anyone in the final week of window, but there appears to be cause for optimism.

