Next Everton manager: 'Kia Joorabchian's fingerprints all over Goodison gaffer search'

Super-agent Kia Joorabchian is playing a key role in Everton's search for a new manager, according to journalist Dean Jones.

The Toffees are on the lookout for a permanent successor to Rafa Benitez after the Spaniard's turbulent reign came to an end thanks to his sacking nine days ago.

What's the latest news involving Everton's manager search and Joorabchian?

It has been revealed by the Daily Mail that Vitor Pereira has emerged as a serious contender to be appointed as Everton's new boss.

The report suggests the Portuguese has already been interviewed for the job and, following talks, is viewed as a strong candidate among senior members of the Merseyside club's hierarchy.

According to The Sun, Pereira is on a shortlist which also includes former Toffees striker Wayne Rooney, Frank Lampard and caretaker manager Duncan Ferguson.

The links to Pereira have not gone down well with Everton shareholder Mike Parry, who has taken to social media to blast owner Farhad Moshiri.

Meanwhile, Moshiri was joined in the Goodison Park directors box by super-agent Kia Joorabchian as the Toffees lost to Aston Villa on Saturday.

Joorabchian counts the likes of Philippe Coutinho, Sergio Reguilon and Willian among his long list of clients, while he also represents a host of managers.

What has Dean Jones said about the situation?

Jones believes Joorabchian's attendance at Everton's clash with Villa shows he is involved in attempting to find Benitez's successor.

The journalist feels it shows agents are still heavily involved in how business is conducted inside the Premier League, including when it comes to managerial appointments.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "I think we're in a post-Covid world where agents are still having a massive say over certain clubs in the Premier League.

"Considering a couple of names that have started to emerge linked with Everton, I think Kia Joorabchian has got his fingerprints all over this."

How does Pereira's record stack up?

Pereira has been out of work since leaving Turkish giants Fenerbahce, where he sealed victory in 11 of his 25 matches in charge, last month.

The 53-year-old has been in the dugout for 444 fixtures over the course of his managerial career and come out on the winning side on 253 occasions.

Pereira has got his hands on eight trophies and won the domestic title in three countries - Portugal, Greece and China.

If Pereira were to be handed the reins, he would become the 10th different man to be at the helm - permanent or temporary - since Moshiri first headed to Everton in February 2016.

