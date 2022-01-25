Wolves transfer news: Fresh claim emerges on who Lage's targeting ahead of January deadline

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Sami Mokbel believes that Wolves could do a deal to sign a striker before the end of the January transfer window.

The club are yet to bring a new signing into the club this month despite reports suggesting that manager Bruno Lage wants to strengthen his squad.

What’s the latest with Wolves?

The club are making a concerted push to climb the Premier League table and they could even be in the conversation for European qualification.

Wolves are unbeaten in their last six games in all competitions and beat Brentford 2-1 at the weekend to move within four points of fourth-placed Manchester United, while also having a game in hand on Ralf Rangnick’s side.

That run of results has also seen Bruno Lage’s side beat United and draw with Chelsea, and their next three league games could be key to their push to qualify for Europe; Lage’s men play Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, and Leicester City.

Winning all of those games may seem a fanciful prospect but it would almost certainly put the cat amongst the pigeons when it comes to the race to finish in the top four.

The club are a little light when it comes to options up front, with Raul Jimenez and Fabio Silva their only fit options, as loaned in Hwang Hee-Chan is injured.

And Mokbel believes that the club could prioritise a deal to strengthen their forward line before the window closes next week.

What has Mokbel said?

Speaking to GiveMeSport, he said: “It wouldn’t surprise me that they would be looking at a striker in the closing part of the window.”

Do Wolves need a striker?

It would be a very useful signing to make.

Jimenez is the club’s joint-top scorer at this point but he has scored just four goals, the same number as Hwang and Daniel Podence.

Bringing in some extra firepower would certainly help Bruno Lage’s side in their quest to gatecrash the top four party, or potentially just qualify for the Europa League.

It remains to be seen, of course, if the club will be able to find a top-line striker who can be secured in the next week, as the transfer deadline is looming large.

At the very least, if Wolves are serious about building on their momentum this season, they have to make a serious attempt to get a striker through the door.

