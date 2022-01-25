Burnley transfer news: 'Prime candidate' - Dyche tipped to land 6 ft 4 Wood replacement

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Andy Carroll could become a "prime candidate" to replace Chris Wood at Burnley, says Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie.

The Clarets are in the market for a new striker after watching Wood leave for Newcastle United in a £25m deal.

What is the latest news involving Carroll?

According to the Daily Mail, Burnley are considering a move for Carroll, who is available on a free transfer after his short-term contract at Reading expired earlier this month.

Sean Dyche could face competition, though, with The Sun reporting that Bournemouth are also interested in signing the English forward to give their push for promotion a boost.

As for Burnley, they will know that failure to land a new No.9 before the closure of the transfer window could see them end up where Bournemouth currently are.

The Lancashire club are bottom of the Premier League table having won just one match all season, though they do have games in hand.

Chelsea DOMINATE Tottenham in London Derby! Full reaction on The Football Terrace...

What has Downie said about Carroll to Burnley?

Downie has told GIVEMESPORT that he would not be surprised if Carroll arrived at Turf Moor, suggesting that he is perfect for Dyche's side.

Speaking to GMS, the Sky Sports journalist said: "We all know their style of play, so they're going to look to someone who can come in and fill that role.

"Andy Carroll, you would say, is like a prime candidate to do that, and it'd be easy to get him now given his contractual situation, so I wouldn't be surprised if he went there."

Should Burnley sign Carroll?

On a free transfer, Burnley obviously have nothing to lose. Carroll is an experienced player at this level and has proven that he can find the back of the net, registering 54 goals in 248 Premier League appearances.

However, there is that big question mark over his fitness. The 6 ft 4 striker has had a poor injury record down the years, which may concern Dyche. Simply put, can he be relied upon in the middle of a relegation battle?

1 of 15 How many times have Burnley won the First Division/Premier League? 2 3 4 0

It is too much of a gamble, so Burnley would probably be wise to sign Carroll as a squad option and then bring in another centre-forward or vice versa.

Whether Carroll would accept that kind of offer, an offer to come in as a squad player, remains to be seen. But from Burnley's perspective, it makes a lot of sense.

Whatever the case, after losing Wood, Burnley need to sign at least one new striker before the transfer deadline.

News Now - Sport News