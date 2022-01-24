Tottenham transfer news: Spurs 'happy to offload' £15m Jose Mourinho signing this month

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Sami Mokbel believes that Tottenham are happy to offload defender Matt Doherty this month.

The Republic of Ireland international, who was signed by Jose Mourinho for £15m, has recently come back into the fold under Antonio Conte but has been heavily linked with a move away from North London.

What's the latest news involving Doherty?

Doherty's Spurs career looked all but over before Christmas, but injuries and other players out of form have seen him come into Conte's thoughts.

He has only started 10 games across all competitions this season, but four of those have come in the last couple of weeks. The majority of those have been due to Conte being short of players, although his start against Chelsea on Sunday was on merit.

Having made an impact off the bench at Leicester four days earlier, Doherty was handed his first Premier League start of the season, with Emerson Royal left on the bench.

Tottenham lost 2-0 at Stamford Bridge, with Doherty not exactly doing himself justice, although he wasn't helped by being played on the right side of midfield. Despite his recent improvement in game-time, it hasn't worked out for the 30-year-old, who Mokbel believes Spurs have tried to use in a deal to sign Adama Traore this month.

Regardless, the Daily Mail journalist thinks that Tottenham are open to letting him leave before the window closes on Monday.

What did Mokbel say about Doherty?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "Matt Doherty is another they would be happy to offload, and as I understand, they tried to use Matt Doherty to get Adama Traore."

Can Tottenham afford to sell Doherty?

Doherty has played a lot recently, but more so because of injuries to Cristian Romero and Sergio Reguilon. When everyone's fit, he's nothing more than second-choice right wing-back and even possibly lower down in the pecking order depending on Japhet Tanganga.

With it looking increasingly likely that Traore will become a Tottenham player before 31 January, he needs to leave the club in some capacity this window.

Whether that be to Wolves or elsewhere, loan or permanent, it hasn't gone to plan for Doherty in North London and therefore moving on is probably the best outcome for all involved.

