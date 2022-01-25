Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Emma Raducanu looks set to rise to world number 13 after her debut at the Australian Open.

The 19-year-old will reach a career high in the WTA rankings, despite exiting the ongoing Grand Slam in the second round.

Raducanu had overcome Sloane Stephens on her debut appearance at the Australian Open, defeating the American 6-0, 2-6, 6-1.

She then came up against Danka Kovinić of Montenegro, but was hampered by a painful blister for the majority of the match.

Due to her injury, Raducanu was restricted to backhands and sliced forehands for the most part of the fixture.

Miraculously, she was able to take the match to a deciding set, but eventually lost 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.

Despite the disappointing exit, Raducanu is set to rise from world number 18 to 13 when the rankings are updated on Monday.

Players earn 10 ranking points for a first round victory at a Grand Slam, and although this is a small amount, it will be enough to propel Raducanu up the standings.

She has been helped by the early losses of players around her in the rankings.

For example, Naomi Osaka, who crashed out of the Australian Open in the third round, will fall down the standings as a large amount of her points from last year drop off.

Raducanu only started on the WTA Tour in June, however, and subsequently has no points from the first half of 2021 to defend.

This means she will likely continue to rise up the rankings in the coming months, regardless of whether she wins a WTA title or not.

Raducanu was competing in only the third Grand Slam of her career at the Australian Open, four months after her improbable victory at the US Open in September.

The British teenager became the first qualifier to ever win a Grand Slam at Flushing Meadows – winning 10 games in a row without dropping a set during the tournament.

It was the first time a female British tennis player had won a major since Virginia Wade in 1977.

Raducanu had started 2021 outside the world’s top 300, but finished the year inside the top 20.

She will now decide whether to travel to the Middle East or Mexico in order to compete in upcoming WTA events, before moving onto Indian Wells in March.



The WTA has two events in Mexico – the Monterrey Open and Abierto Zapopan – with tournaments also taking place in Doha and Dubai.

Raducanu has suggested she may take time to focus on building up her strength in training instead.

