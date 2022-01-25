Aston Villa transfer news: 'Real possibility' Gerrard could reach agreement with former club

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Pete O’Rourke believes that Aston Villa could make a bid for Liverpool central defender Nat Phillips before the transfer window ends.

The club have been active in January already and it appears that a deal for Phillips could now become their priority before next week’s deadline.

What’s the latest with Villa?

They have made bold moves in the window.

The signing of Philippe Coutinho on loan from Barcelona has grabbed a number of headlines, while the club were also able to sign Lucas Digne from Everton on a permanent basis. Goalkeeper Robin Olsen has also arrived on loan from AS Roma.

The club have yet to bring in a new defender but The Athletic reported last week that there is interest in signing a new central defender after Ezri Konsa sustained an injury.

And O’Rourke believes that a deal for Phillips could be on the cards as Steven Gerrard looks to again bolster his squad.

Phillips has fallen way down the pecking order at Liverpool and has yet to play in the Premier League this season after both Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez returned to fitness after injuries last season.

Liverpool have reportedly already rejected bids for the defender worth up to £15m but he is said to be attainable in this window, with the Reds ready to part ways with the defender.

O’Rourke thinks that could open a potential window for Villa to move for the centre-back, who earns £64,000-per-week, prior to next week’s deadline.

What did O’Rourke say?

Speaking to GiveMeSport, he said: “There may be a real possibility that Gerrard could move for Nat Phillips and if they were to put up the right offer, it seems that Liverpool won’t stand in Phillips’ way to leave.”

Is Phillips good?

He proved how decent he can be last season.

After injury ravaged Jurgen Klopp’s squad at Anfield, he was left with no choice but to bring Phillips into the fold.

He has made a total of 24 appearances in the first-team for Liverpool, and he really does have some excellent statistical numbers.

Per fbref, he is in the top one per cent of defenders across Europe’s top five leagues for both clearances and aerial duels won and is statistically similar to Borussia Dortmund’s Mats Hummels.

This is a genuinely exceptional defender and he is clearly available; Villa ought to be exploring this as thoroughly as they can.

