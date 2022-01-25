Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team are releasing an abundance of Prime Icon Moments cards in FUT and the gaming community will be over the moon to hear that Robin Van Persie's stats have been leaked.

The Dutchman had a fantastic career across Europe and excelled for Arsenal, Manchester United and Feyenoord and won an abundance of trophies on the way.

Icon Moments cards are EASports' way of celebrating a specific moment during a players career and when it comes to Van Persie and his long football career, there are many you can choose from.

By the look of the stats that the striker has, many FIFA 22 Ultimate Team players will be wanting to use this Robin Van Persie Icon Moments card.

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team Robin Van Persie Icon Moments Official Stats Leaked

The FIFA 22 Ultimate Team Icons are some of the most expensive in the game as they massively fit the FUT meta. When it comes to attackers in the game, they need to have great shooting, dribbling and pace stats, and the Dutch forward has all of these.

The gaming community will be over the moon to tell you that these latest leaks have been revealed by FutSheriff and MitchTrading. The two are very reliable leakers and all the information that they have said over the last few months has been true.

Van Persie's stats are:

88 Pace

95 Shot

88 Passing

92 Dribbling

50 Defending

77 Physical

The two leakers also teased that the player could have 99 heading accuracy.

This card looks amazing and the FIFA community will be wanting to get this striker in packs as he will cost millions on the market. It will be very rare to pack Van Persie as the probability of packing Icon Moments card is less than 1%.

The two leakers also revealed that the moment from Van Persie's career that Ea Sports has decided to pick is his great game during Spain at the World Cup which featured his amazing diving header from outside the box.

Arguably, this is one of the best goals of his career and it emphasised how good he was when he was playing at his best.

Van Persie can be considered as one of the best strikers of the modern game, and it is great to celebrate his career in FIFA 22.

