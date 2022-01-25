Rangers transfer news: Fresh update on 26-cap 'speedy winger' linked with Ibrox deal

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Pete O'Rourke does not think Ludogorets winger Kiril Despodov is at the top of Rangers' list right now.

The 25-year-old has been linked with a move to Ibrox, with Gers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst recently hinting that more transfer business could be done at the club before the transfer window closes.

What is the latest news involving Despodov?

Rangers have already signed James Sands from New York City and John Souttar from Hearts, and reports suggest that they could now make a move for Despodov.

According to Tema Sport, the Glasgow outfit are interested in signing the Bulgarian wide man but face competition from Turkish outfit Istanbul Basaksehir.

Despodov has performed well for Ludogorets this season, scoring six goals and providing six assists in the Bulgarian league.

He also managed to register a couple of times in the Bulgarian side's Champions League qualifying campaign, which ended in disappointment after they were eliminated by Malmo.

What has O'Rourke said about Despodov to Rangers?

While it looks like Van Bronckhorst is still in the market for new signings, O'Rourke is not expecting Despodov to be a priority for the Dutchman and Rangers.

The transfer insider told GIVEMESPORT: "Despodov at Ludogorets is a new one to me, don't know much about him, to be fair, but it seems he's a speedy winger. But I don't think he's top of Rangers' list right now."

Should Rangers sign Despodov?

If Rangers are interested in Despodov, then it is a transfer that they have to approach cautiously.

As already highlighted, the 26-cap Bulgaria international is enjoying a fine season at the Huvepharma Arena, but the division he is currently playing in is obviously not the strongest.

A previous stint at Cagliari did not go too well, with Despodov managing to make just five Serie A appearances during his time there.

However, the former Cagliari man clearly has talent. He was handed his first-team debut before the age of 16 by Bulgaria legend Hristo Stoichkov and, as touched on by Total Football Analysis, he is versatile and quick.

Ultimately, if Van Bronckhorst wants another body for out wide that is going to be affordable, then Despodov does not sound like the worst option out there.

But if Rangers want to reach that next level, become serial winners again and go far in Europe, then they may need to aim a little bit higher than Despodov this month and going forward.

