Genshin Impact Fleeting Colors in Flight Event: Start Date, End Date, Rewards and Everything You Need to Know

Fleeting Colors in Flight is set to be the main event of the Genshin Impact 2.4 Update, but what does the event itself entail?

The new event comes are part of the Lantern Rite Festival in the game, and it sees Liyue Harbor busy with preparations for the massive celebration.

There are a bunch of available challenges in Act 1 of the Fleeting Colors in Flight event, with some decent rewards on offer for Travelers.

Here's everything you need to know about the Fleeting Colors in Flight Event in Genshin Impact 2.4 Update.

Fleeting Colors in Flight Start Date

miHoYo has confirmed a ton of information regarding the Event on the HoyoLab website, including the official start date for the event.

Fleeting Colors in Flight begins on Tuesday 25th January at 10:00 server time. The Event Shop will be open at the exact same time.

Here is some more information regarding the event itself:

〓Eligibility〓

Adventure Rank 28 or above

Complete the Archon Quest "Chapter I: Act III - A New Star Approaches" and Archon Quest Interlude Chapter: Act I - "The Crane Returns on the Wind"

End Date

The Fleeting Colors in Flight End Date will be Saturday 12th February 2022 at 03:59 server time.

It's also worth noting that the Event Shop will be closing on Monday 14th February at 03:59 server time.

Rewards

The Fleeting Colors in Flight Event will include the following rewards for players:

〓Event Details〓

Ningguang's outfit "Orchid's Evening Gown" will be available for purchase in the Character Outfit Shop after the end of Version 2.4, which will be priced at 1,680 Genesis Crystals.

During "Prosperous Partnerships," you can invite one character from among the 4-star characters "Exquisite Delicacy" Xiangling (Pyro), "Uncrowned Lord of the Ocean" Beidou (Electro), "Juvenile Galant" Xingqiu (Hydro), "Eclipsing Star" Ningguang (Geo), "Frozen Ardor" Chongyun (Cryo), "Blazing Riff" Xinyan (Pyro), "Stage Lucida" Yun Jin (Geo), and "Wise Innocence" Yanfei (Pyro) to join your party. Only one invitation is allowed during the event.

〓Event Shop〓

Exchange Affluence Talismans and Conquest Talismans for Crown of Insight, Talent Level-Up Materials, Hero's Wit, Fireworks, Character Level-Up Materials and other rewards.

Exchange Immaculate Talismans for a variety of event-exclusive Lantern Rite Furnishing Blueprints.

