Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

YouTube boxer Jake Paul has been offered an invitation to Claressa Shields’s upcoming bout against Ema Kozin.

Shields will fight Kozin on the undercard of Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Williams, with the fight scheduled for February 5th in Cardiff.

If Shields can overcome Kozin, a mouthwatering clash against Savannah Marshall will take place later this year.

The fight would be one of the biggest in women’s boxing, surpassed only by a potential clash between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano, who is signed to Paul's Most Valuable Promotions.

Paul has often called for female boxers to be given more respect, and now he has been invited to Shields’s upcoming fight in an effort to "grow women's boxing."

"My purpose is the growth of our sport and in this situation specifically women's boxing," Dmitriy Salita, Shields’s promoter, told Vegas Insider.

"Claressa is an American hero who has done things that were never done before and continues to move the needle for women's sports all over the world.

"For equal pay, equal exposure and opportunities inside and outside the ring, I am open to constructive conversations with Jake Paul on how that can be achieved."

Salita continued: "I attended Jake’s first fight with Woodley and now I invite him to be ringside for Claressa’s next fight on February 5th.

"Our goal is to continue to grow women's boxing. Claressa and Jake Paul are stars in their respective fields.

"The more people know the story, the struggle, the skills, the amount of work which led to the growth of women's boxing, the better it is for the sport."

It is likely Shields would be unhappy with the Paul’s invitation – a war of words between the pair has been raging since October.

The feud began when the two-time Olympic champion said she would "never fight on the undercard of someone who does not possess the skills or accomplishments that I have."

The 26-year-old also claimed she would "beat him up" if she met Paul in the ring. Paul then savagely taunted Shields after she lost her second MMA fight to Abigail Montes.

In December, Shields threatened to sue Paul after his management team claimed she had asked to fight on his undercard.

At this point, the YouTube boxer offered an olive branch to his combatant, ​​writing: "Let’s put this behind us and work together to continue to build women’s boxing."

Shields is the only boxer in history, female or male, to hold all four major world titles in boxing, simultaneously, in two weight classes.

She first made a foray into MMA in June, beating Brittney Elkin, but then lost to Montes in October. Her attention has now turned back to boxing.

Paul first entered the world of boxing in 2018, when he defeated British YouTuber Deji Olatunji in an amateur bout. He then turned professional in January 2020, beating another YouTuber, AnEsonGib.

The former Disney Channel personality has also overcome former NBA player Nate Robinson, and former MMA stars Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley.

News Now - Sport News