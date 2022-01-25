Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Arsenal will go under the microscope in a new Amazon Prime documentary which is set to release later in 2022.

Following the success of the docuseries released on Tottenham in 2020, All or Nothing: Arsenal is set to shine a behind-the-scenes light on what’s been going on at the Emirates over the last few seasons.

And this instalment to the All or Nothing series could be one of the most explosive yet, with the series is expected to go into detail specifically on what’s been going on at the club during the 2021/22 season.

But we’re also hopeful that the feature will flick back over the last 18 months to cover everything from Bukayo Saka’s return from the European Championships to the fallout from the European Super League.

The docuseries is likely to take an in-depth look at Mikel Arteta’s reign at the club and give Arsenal fans greater insight into how the Spanish manager has handled the takeover from Arsene Wenger.

There’s been a lot of drama bubbling away at the Emirates this season and it’s safe to say this documentary is going to be a must-watch.

While we know very little about what will be included, here are the top 10 things we’re hoping to see covered in the series.

1. European Super League fallout

Described as football’s ‘civil war’, the fallout from the plans of some of the world’s biggest clubs to form a breakaway league shocked many football fans worldwide.

The news attracted criticism from all corners of the world, with supporters slamming the proposed initiative.

None were more incensed by the proposals than Arsenal’s fanbase, who protested the club’s attempt to join the league by gathering outside the Emirates Stadium before a Premier League clash with Everton last year.

While many players and managers at the time spoke out against the proposals, it would be fascinating to see the players and managers’ immediate reaction to the Super League in the documentary.

2. Kronke family unrest

While the European Super League was a hugely controversial issue, it was, so to say, the straw that broke the camel’s back for many Arsenal fans.

For a large portion of the fanbase, their dissatisfaction at their owners had been running much deeper and for a lot longer than the new league’s proposals had been planned for.

American businessman Stan Kroenke has been the Gooners’ majority shareholder since 2011 and many supporters attended the Super League protests to call for their club’s owners to step down.

It was clear that a chasm had started to emerge between the board and the fans, with the latter frustrated with how little investment the family had given to the club in recent years to improve the squad.

While it’s unclear how close the documentary will be able to get to these boardroom issues, it would be captivating to take a behind the scenes look at the fallout from the protests.

3. Bukayo Saka recovery from the Euros

It’s been a whirlwind of a year for Bukayo Saka, who emerged as one of England’s heroes from Euro 2020.

And following the Three Lions’ heartbreaking defeat in the finals, many would love to see how Saka, as one of the younger players in the team, reacted to the tournament as a whole, how he settled back into life in the Arsenal camp and what he learnt from that summer.

4. Summer signings and scouting operations

Arsenal welcomed some exciting signings to the football club in 2021, with Albert Sambi Lokonga and Nuno Tavares arriving early in the summer before Ben White, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Aaron Ramsdale joined the club later in the transfer window.

While the Gooners did some great business, we’re eager to get up closer to how and why those deals were done but also gain greater insight into some of the deals that didn’t happen.

Was Ramsdale always going to be Arsenal’s first-choice keeper? How far away were the club from signing James Maddison?

These are the questions we hope the documentary will answer.

5. Aaron Ramsdale - Highlights reel

Speaking of Ramsdale, since joining the club in the summer, the goalkeeper has had a standout season on the field while also becoming a cult figure for Arsenal fans off it.

Pulling off some incredible saves that have brought back memories of a young David Seaman, many Gooners have been loving the attitude of their new No.1.

Ramsdale has taunted opposition fans, gotten star-struck during Match of the Day Interviews but above all, has embraced life at his new club.

And like many Arsenal fans, we’d love to see more behind the scenes footage of the rise of their new No.1 in the documentary.

6. Opening three defeats

While Arsenal have climbed up to sixth in the Premier League table, it’s not all been plain sailing for the Gooners this season.

Arteta’s side had a bumpy start to their league campaign, catastrophically losing to newcomers Brentford in the opening game of the season.

They were then seen off by Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea before succumbing to a 5-0 loss against Manchester City to put Arsenal at the bottom rung of the league table.

It was a bleak time for the club, to say the least.

While many other managers around the league lost their jobs, the pressure also mounted on the Arsenal boss, who undoubtedly came very close to getting the sack.

And although the north London side quickly found their footing, it will be interesting to see how Arteta got his side moving during that rocky period through the documentary.

7. North London Derby

Perhaps one of the most anticipated and revered football derbies in the world, Tottenham and Arsenal once again went to war in September 2021.

But for the Gooners, this game had a much greater significance, and for many, is seen as a kickstarter that set the tone for the rest of the season.

While there’s always a huge buzz around the north London derby, a hat-trick of first-half goals was more than enough for Arsenal to see their rivals off in the first half.

And while the elation from fans around the Emirates was clearly visible, many Arsenal fans will be keen to see what the atmosphere was like in the dressing room after defeating Spurs.

8. Carabao Cup semi-final

As the Premier League season rages on, there’s no doubt there is plenty of drama yet to unfold that will be included in the documentary.

But reaching the semi-final of the League Cup is something that many Arsenal fans will be keen to see more of.

Especially after Granit Xhaka’s red card in the opening leg of their semi-final match against Liverpool, supporters will again be eager to see how their players rescued an all-important draw away at Anfield with only 10 men on the field.

Arsenal OUT as Liverpool win 2-0 at the Emirates. Semi-final reaction on The Football Terrace...

9. Ainsley Maitland-Niles

It’s been an odd 12 months for the midfielder, who was on loan at West Brom before he rejoined Arteta’s side in the summer.

And while it looked as though he might move to pastures new at the start of the season, it seems the club was not willing to let him go just yet, with Arteta promising the player more game time in his preferred position in midfield.

In reality, that promise was not kept, with Maitland-Niles appearing just twice before the 70-minute mark for Arsenal this season.

While Maitland-Niles has now gone on loan to Roma, the situation has left us and many Gooners scratching our heads, especially considering Arsenal’s lack of depth through the middle.

Perhaps the new documentary can give us the answers we need as to why he has fallen so far down in Arteta’s favour.

10. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang vs Arteta

Another player who has fallen out with the manager this season is Gabon striker Aubameyang.

It’s not clear what’s exactly happened between the pair, but many fans will be hoping the Amazon Prime documentary can clear up more about why Arteta and his captain have fallen out so badly.

While Aubameyang hasn’t played for Arsenal since November, the side have climbed to 6th in the table, winning four of the six games the striker has been absent for.

It will also be interesting to see if there were any repercussions from their disagreement and whether their fallout had any impact on the rest of the squad.

1 of 10 Do you know this obscure player Arsenal signed in the January transfer window? Joel Campbell Carlos Vela Chuba Akpom Cohen Bramall

News Now - Sport News