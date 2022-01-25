Apex Legends Season 12 Defiance: New Legend Named 'Mad Maggie' Revealed

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Apex Legends Season 12 Defiance will see a new Legend come to the game named 'Mad Maggie' and we have all the details around what this new Legend will bring to Apex.

Apex is one of the best battle royale games out there and has successfully competed with other huge games like Fortnite, PUBG and Call of Duty.

Developers Respawn did a great job with Season 11 and due to this, expectations are very high for the release of season 12.

With the game being so successful for the majority of the seasons, there is no doubt that the developers will meet these high expectations.

Read More: Apex Legends Season 12: Leaks, Release Date, Patch Notes, Legends, Trailer, Battle Pass Ranked Rewards and Everything You Need To Know

Apex Legends Season 12 Defiance New Legend Named 'Mad Maggie' Details

When a new season arrives in Apex Legends, the main thing that excites the gaming community the most when it comes to new content is the new Legend.

Developers Respawn reveal a new Legend in the battle royale game every season and this is a great addition to the game.

In a team of three, players are not able to pick a Legend, so it is crucial that you pick one that suits your playstyle in the battle royale game.

Each Legend in Apex has a passive action a tactical action and an Ultimate, and these are the rumoured abilities that Mad Maggie has.

(Passive) Shotgun Kick : Mad Maggie has shotgun on her leg that will automatically fire when you melee doors or enemies if you have shotgun ammo. This also gives you aspeed boost.

: Mad Maggie has shotgun on her leg that will automatically fire when you melee doors or enemies if you have shotgun ammo. This also gives you aspeed boost. (Tactical) Flashbang: You are able to throw a grenade that briefly blinds and deafens opponents.

You are able to throw a grenade that briefly blinds and deafens opponents. (Ultimate) Concussive Breaching Charge: Plant a breaching charge that fires a sonic wave through walls to destroy traps and disorient enemies.

These are some very exciting abilities, and the flashbang will be very helpful in situations which you have been attacked by enemies nearby.

The gaming community are massively excited to see the new season arrive in Apex and alongside this new Legend, we will see new weapons, updates and changes to the map. All this will give Apex Legends Season 12 Defiance a fresh feel and it will be great to see what it looks like when it goes live.

You can find all of the latest Apex Legends News and everything Gaming related right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News