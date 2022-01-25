Genshin Impact Sumeru: Map Expansion Details (Leaked)

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Genshin Impact players have been anticipating the release of the Sumeru region for some time, and now recent leaks have given us more information on the upcoming playable area.

Up to this point, there has not been a huge amount of information relating to the upcoming region in the game.

Now, however, thanks to one of the more prominent leakers in the Genshin Impact community, we've got some more information on what players can expect when the region is finally released in-game.

Here's everything you need to know about the leaks surrounding the release of the Sumeru region in Genshin Impact.

Sumeru Leaks

One of the most prominent leakers in the Genshin Impact community, UBatcha, recently revealed a 15 point list of leaks on the Wangsheng Funeral Parlor Discord.

Some of the information included in the leak referred to the upcoming release of the Sumeru region, which appears to be a whileoff.

Here are the elements of the leak from UBatcha that specifically refer to the Sumeru region:

Sumeru city's location closely neighbours the Chasm, going past the Chasm is immediately Sumeru city's region.

Sumeru is similar to Inazuma. It will still release during the summer, the corresponding version being the Genshin Impact 2.9 Update.

As noted in the leak, we're still some time off the release of the Sumeru release in the game. As of writing, we're currently in the middle of the 2.4 Update of the game, so there are another 5 releases ahead of players before they can explore the new region in the game.

We do know however from a prior leak that there will be a Sumeru-themed region being added to Enkanomiya as part of the 2.5 update.

Although the leaks are currently considered “sussy” and not concrete, they were revealed by one of the more prominent leakers in the Genshin Impact community.

The new area will reportedly have “Sumeru style architecture,” but it is worth noting that it will not be Sumeru itself.

The 2.5 beta for the game has now finished and interestingly there has not been a ton of information regarding this Sumeru-themed region released by players who had access to the early version of the game's latest iteration.

We're expecting that there is going to be a ton of information leaked on Sumeru ahead of the potential release as part of Genshin Impact 2.9 Update, and you can keep up with all of the leaks here on GiveMeSport!

