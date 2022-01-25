FIFA 22: How to Find ReGens in Career Mode

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

FIFA 22 Career Mode continues to be hugely popular but not everyone will know what every concept of the game mode is, especially when it comes to regens.

This is especially the case for those that only play a season or two before moving off and playing the likes of Ultimate Team and VOLTA FOOTBALL. But as we know, there is so much more to it than that as the years as seasons progress.

In this FIFA 22 tutorial, we will be telling you what a regen is and how to find them in Career Mode, taking you through a simple instructional guide that will give you the indications in regards to how, and when, regens will appear in-game.

If there are other aspects of Career Mode you are struggling, or not happy with the save that you have, then there is the option to delete your progress and start all over again.

While FIFA 22 may have been out for some time now, some may be jumping on board the hype train late. Nevertheless, scroll down to find out everything you need to know about regens in FIFA 22 Career Mode.

What is a ReGen?

A regen in FIFA 22 Career Mode is when a player decides to hang up his boots and retire from playing professional football, a replacement will appear at the start of the following season with the same nationality, positioning and potential.

That's all there is to it. But the important question is how you go about finding these players and the actions you need to take to do so.

How to Find ReGens in FIFA 22 Career Mode

(Credit: Rich Leigh)

Here is what we recommend that you need to spot regens in FIFA 22 Career Mode:

Head to the transfer hub

Search and shortlist every player on the brink of retirement you want to monitor

When a player retires, the original player will be gone and the regen will be added

Head to the transfer search hub and search for the regen by club, nationality and position

Set age parameters between 16 and 21

The player will feature a generalised avatar taken from an in-game screenshot. This is how you can identify a regen.

Add to shortlist.

If you would rather see a visual guide to this, check out Rich Leigh below for more details.

