Leeds United transfer news: 37-cap England star ‘would benefit’ from Elland Road move

A move to Leeds United during the January transfer window 'would benefit' unwanted Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli, according to journalist Dean Jones.

Alli has been linked with a host of Premier League clubs as he nears the Spurs exit door, and Elland Road could prove to be an ideal destination for the 25-year-old.

What is the latest news involving Alli?

Back in December, The Athletic's David Ornstein claimed the 37-cap England international would be allowed to leave the capital club during the winter window after falling down the pecking order under new manager Antonio Conte.

Due to Alli's recent poor form and the player having two-and-a-half years left to run on his contract, it's believed a loan deal is more likely than a permanent transfer at this moment in time.

Speculation over his future continued to grow over the weekend after the creative talent was omitted from Tottenham's matchday squad to face Chelsea.

And Conte's charges are thought to be open to allowing Alli to leave on a temporary basis as he does not appear to figure prominently in the Italian tactician's plans for the remainder of the campaign.

The likes of Newcastle United and Everton have been linked with a move for the versatile attacker in recent weeks, but Jones believes a switch to Leeds may be beneficial for Alli's career.

What has Jones said about Alli?

Despite impressing against Liverpool last month, the ex-MK Dons ace has failed to feature in any of Tottenham's last three top-flight fixtures.

Jones has stated how swapping life in north London for Leeds could be advantageous to Alli, although raised question marks over his suitability for Marcelo Biela's intense pressing style.

He told GiveMeSport: “I think Dele Alli would benefit from going to a club like Leeds in terms of what they're aiming for and striving for and they could make him a focal point of the side for the second half of the season.

"But I would question whether he would fit into the relentless style of football that Bielsa demands.”

Would Alli be a good signing for Leeds?

With Leeds' current injury woes in midfield, signing a player who has racked up 51 goals and 37 assists in 181 Premier League appearances without the risk of a transfer fee would almost undoubtedly be good business.

However, Jones' fears over Alli's appropriateness for Bielsa's unique demands are not without merit.

As per FBref.com, he has ranked in just the eighth percentile for shots total and the ninth for progressive passes compared to players in his position over the last year.

But surprisingly, Alli has also placed in the 99th percentile for pressures and blocks and the 97th for tackles and interceptions, highlighting the potential for him to produce some solid displays should he make the move to Leeds.

