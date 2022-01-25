Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Former Formula 1 driver David Coulthard says that he expects Lewis Hamilton to be on the grid for 2022 despite speculation in recent weeks that the Mercedes man might walk away.

The 7-time world champion has been very quiet since the finale of the 2021 campaign with Max Verstappen taking the crown away from him in the most controversial of circumstances on the final lap of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Indeed, such silence has sparked chatter that the Briton might be thinking about leaving the sport ahead of the 2022 campaign, which would come as some shock.

Certainly, Lewis' fans are hoping that the Mercedes driver is going to be staying put for the new campaign and, in a set of comments that will give them hope, former McLaren, Williams and Red Bull driver David Coulthard has predicted that he won't be going anywhere.

Speaking to The Telegraph, the Scotsman said:

"The big decision was when he committed to that new two-year [Mercedes] contract midway through last season.

"I don’t think Abu Dhabi changes anything. Of course, he would have liked to have won, and I think he was very emotional, as anyone would be under the circumstances.

"But I think the reality is the shock was probably far less for him than it would have been for Toto [Wolff], or the rest of the team, or his fans.

"I can’t compare myself to Lewis in terms of success or speed but one thing I think I can relate to is that emotional detachment, once the moment’s gone.

"The euphoria of success wears off quite quickly, and the disappointment of defeat wears off quite quickly as well."

DC makes a good point. Whilst it would have stung at the end of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Hamilton is a very mentally strong character and has regularly used adversity as motivation to bounce back even better.

That said, given the circumstances, you might expect 2022 to be a vintage year from Lewis, though obviously the new rules and technical regulations coming into the sport are going to have some say over that.

Even so, it would be a real shame for the sport to lose Hamilton and for the man himself to bow out after such a successful career with it coming to an end surrounded by such controversy.

The gut feeling, though, has to be that Lewis will be on the grid come the Bahrain Grand Prix in mid-March.

