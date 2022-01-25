Final Fantasy XIV: When Will FFXIV be Back on Sale?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Many fans of Square Enix will have noticed that Final Fantasy XIV had recently been pulled from online sales after its incredible turnaround.

The infamous RPG was re-launched in 2013 after the game's previous release in 2010 proved to be a complete disaster and somewhat unplayable. Since then, Final Fantasy XIV has had a huge boom in popularity with more than 24 million registered users.

It was in mid-December when the game was taken off online stores due to a huge influx of players coming over to the game from games such as World of Warcraft and other MMOs, which was causing massive server issues and people not being able to log in.

This meant that the servers were unable to cope with its new player base, in order to save the servers the company Square Enix pulled it from being sold.

When will Final Fantasy XIV be Back on Sale?

In a blog post on Final Fantasy’s official website, producer and director Naoki Yoshida, also known as 'Yoshi P', announced that the game would be available for purchase digitally again from 25th January 2022.

This means that the game will be open to new players being able to join the heroes of Eorzea again.

What’s the plan for Final Fantasy XIV?

(Credit: TechTudo)

Square Enix has plans to increase the capacity of their data centres so that more players can be logged in at once, as well as auto logging players out so that you can’t go AFK (away from keyboard) in the game anymore. The European servers will be expanded from July 2022 and then again later that same summer.

Naoki Yoshida went on to apologise for the delays and asked for players forgiveness.

“Once again, I wish to apologize for the delays to server expansion caused by the global semiconductor shortage. The necessity for communities to separate due to the regrouping of Worlds is another inconvenience that may prove unavoidable for some players, and we ask for your understanding as we work to alleviate this issue.”

Where can you play Final Fantasy XIV?

Fans and players can play the game on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PCs, while Xbox players are still due to have the game come to their platform.

With this being said, players can expect to see Final Fantasy XIV back in stores soon.

