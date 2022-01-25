Cyberpunk 2077 Panam: Developers Confirm Character's Race

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Panam is one of the most popular characters in Cyberpunk 2077, and now the developers have confirmed more about her lineage.

The Nomad character is one of the many romance options for players who are going through the game as a male protagonist.

Whilst not a huge amount is currently known about the Nomad character's past, we do now know via the developer's about her heritage.

Here's everything you need to know about the lineage and race of Panam in Cyberpunk 2077, directly from the developers themselves.

Panam Cyberpunk 2077 Race

Cyberpunk 2077 Quest Director Pawel Sasko has been answering fan questions about the game via streams over the past couple of months.

One of the questions posed to the CD Projekt Red employee surrounded Panam and her race, and Sasko confirmed that the Nomad is in fact Native American:

“There was a lot of discussion between us when we were creating those characters. But basically, they are Native American, Panam and River.

"You can be looking at River and Panam and see some of those tropes and so on. We really wanted to include Native American characters in our story in a proper way, to make it interesting.

"Characters as a player you get to know better, not just as decoration, but as real [characters].”

*credit to Forbes for the transcription

Players React

A fan on the r/CyberpunkGame subreddit applauded CDPR for avoiding the usual Hollywood stereotypes of how a Native American is portrayed.

They wrote: "As someone who is half American Indian and a member of a Federally Recognized Indian Nation the fact that most people don't actually pick up on these characters having some American Indian background really shows how well CDPR did their job.

"By that, I mean not going for the usual Hollywood stereotypes and having them run around in buckskins and wearing a headdress or something ridiculous like that.

"They basically look like most 2021 American Indians which is basically like everyone else except for some subtle differences in jewellery or accessories and slightly darker skin."

*credit to Forbes for the transcription

