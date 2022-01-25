Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Ronda Rousey is set for WrestleMania this year, according to the latest regarding her WWE return.

Reports have emerged over the last forty-eight hours that suggest Rousey will be a surprise entrant in this Saturday’s women’s Royal Rumble match, marking her first appearance for WWE since WrestleMania 35 in April 2019.

Now, in a further update, Wrestling Observer is reporting that the former Raw Women’s Champion is a definite for WrestleMania weekend in Dallas and the wheels are in motion for her return.

Regarding the Ronda Rousey stories, she is definitely on the books for WrestleMania and being in the Rumble would set it up. Fightful reported her as a surprise in the Rumble and it certainly wasn't denied to me, and some notes about Mania were confirmed, but also confirmed plans are on the table for her return.

Rousey’s departed WWE eighteen months ago to start a family with husband Travis Browne and gave birth to son La'akea Makalapuaokalanipo in September. But fans have been clamouring for a return of ‘The Baddest Women on the Planet’ for some time.

Her comeback would spark fresh calls for the long-awaited one-on-one match with current Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch. The pair famously clashed in the main event of WrestleMania 35, as part of the historic triple-threat bout with Charlotte Flair but have never faced each other in singles competition.

Along with Rousey, the women’s Rumble match is expected to have a number of surprise entrants, with nine spots not yet announced. Names such as Paige, Lacey Evans and Bayley have all been rumoured as possible participants, but none would cause more headlines than a returning Ronda Rousey.

