Many gaming fans are enjoying the FIFA 22 Team of the Year Promo and they will be over the moon to hear that leaks have revealed a TOTY Moments Luke Shaw special card will be coming to Ultimate Team.

Ultimate Team has been a lot of fun this year for the FIFA Community, and they have delivered a lot of great content by releasing special promos every year which feature some great special cards.

Team of the Year is arguably the the best promo of the year in FIFA Ultimate Team and it is definitely the one most enjoyed by FIFA players.

Players are treated to Team of the Year and Team of the Year Moments cards during this promo and there are a lot of high rated cards released.

FIFA 22 Team of the Year Leaks Reveal TOTY Moments Luke Shaw Coming To Ultimate Team

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team started the Team of the Year promo on Friday 21st January 2022 and players have had the chance to pack eleven of the best players in the world all rated 93 and above.

These special cards which include Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski and Jorginho, and are now some of the best players in the game mode.

The latest leaks on Twitter have been revealed by FutSheriff and MitchTrading and they are very reliable leakers so this special card is definitely on the way.

The TOTY Moments cards that have been released during the promo are given to players who shone during a match over 2021, and players will be happy to know that the latest leaks have revealed that Luke Shaw will be getting one of these special cards.

It should be noted that the stats and the rating of this Luke Shaw card are predictions from the two leakers. If any news does surface around his official rating and any of his stats, we will reveal them to you as soon as we can so be sure to keep an eye out for updates.

This is very exciting news for the FIFA Community, and with a flashback Harry Kane SBC live, as well as a rumoured Flashback Raphael Varane SBC on the way, it would be a great idea to get this Luke Shaw card if you are building a Premier League side.

