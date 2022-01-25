Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

There aren't many Steven Gerrard-esque one-club men left standing in the world of football these days.

From the likes of John Terry to Frank Lampard and Andres Iniesta, the one-club mantra is something that is slowly dying out.

It takes a truly special footballer to give almost their entire career to a single club and to remain good enough to keep a regular place in the side.

Sometimes it takes adaption, evolution and the humility to accept a changing role within the ever-changing cocktail of a football squad.

There is no one that perhaps better epitomised this quality than Liverpool legend, Gerrard.

After making his Anfield debut as a young, whipper-snapping teenager, Gerrard would grow from strength and was eventually handed the responsibility of captaining the Merseyside giants.

What followed was one the most incredible love affairs between player and club that the beautiful game has ever seen.

With the armband iron clad on his arm just below his broad, weight-of-expectation-bearing shoulders, Gerrard truly lead by example.

He almost single-handedly dragged the club through some of its most trying periods but also played in some of the best sides Anfield ever witnessed.

His partnership with Fernando Torres was mythical while some of his miraculous performances, especially in major finals will be remembered for generations to come.

It is no surprise then, as one of the most prized midfield assets in world football, that Gerrard was constantly battered from every side by merchants desperate to distract his gaze from the beloved Liver bird on his chest.

Even Gary Neville, the face of Liverpool's most bitter rivals Manchester United and himself a one-club man, made an attempt to convince Gerrard to jump ship and join the Red Devils.

Speaking in a recent segment for Monday Night Football, Neville revealed that he once tried to coax Gerrard into joining the Manchester giants during an England camp.

He did not get very far, however.

"With Stevie it was a full on assault," he said, after mentioning previous approaches to Wayne Rooney and Alan Shearer.

"Let's get him out of there, I want him out of there. To be fair, Stevie's answer was 'My family and I would never be able to go back to Liverpool'.

"It was a very short conversation. He was very loyal, Liverpool fans."

While Gerrard came within days of signing for Chelsea in 2005, he chose to stick around and what a decision it proved to be.

He will long be remembered as a Liverpool immortal and the fact that he put Neville in his place will only further cement that status.

