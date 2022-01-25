Arsenal transfer news: Major update on potential Gunners deal for 'exceptional' £75m star

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Transfer insider Dean Jones has revealed that Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak has no interest in joining Arsenal this month.

The club are attempting to sign a new striker to bolster Mikel Arteta’s squad but have yet to do a deal for a new centre-forward.

What’s the latest with Arsenal?

They have been heavily linked with a potential move to sign Dusan Vlahovic from Fiorentina but it appears that pursuit has come to an end.

The Serbia international is reportedly set to move to Juventus in the summer after a staggering display of goalscoring thus far this season.

Vlahovic has scored 17 goals in 21 Serie A games thus far this season, and is also a prolific goalscorer at international level, netting seven times in 14 games for Serbia.

Reports claimed that Arsenal actually had a huge bid for Vlahovic accepted, worth in the region of £88m, but that the player himself was not interested in making such a move.

Isak has been touted as a potential back-up target for the Gunners but it appears that pursuit is destined for failure too. Gary Lineker has previously hailed him as an "exceptional" talent.

The Sweden international is reported to have a release clause in his contract worth £75m but Jones does not believe that he is interested in moving to the Emirates Stadium.

Isak has been nowhere near as prolific as Vlahovic this season, scoring eight goals in 25 games in all competitions.

In total, he has scored 41 times in 114 games for the Spanish club, at a rate of 0.3 goals per game.

What did Jones say?

Speaking to GiveMeSport, the transfer insider said: "The bad news for Arsenal doesn’t end with Vlahovic I’m afraid. One of their other prime striker targets is Isak and from what I’m hearing, he doesn’t really fancy it at this stage."

Arsenal BOTTLE it! Hear more on The Football Terrace...

How good is Isak?

He’s a pure finisher in the same statistical mould as Vlahovic, per fbref, which means that Arsenal are clearly pursuing a certain type of striker.

He can finish his chances, and he has excellent numbers when it comes to non-penalty goals scored, as well as dribbles completed.

But, much like Vlahovic, that’s about it.

He doesn’t offer much in transition, nor is he excellent at creating opportunities for others.

1 of 10 Do you know this obscure player Arsenal signed in the January transfer window? Joel Campbell Carlos Vela Chuba Akpom Cohen Bramall

However, if you can get the ball to Isak in the box, the odds are that he is likely to put it in the net more often than not.

His poor form this season is not indicative of the kind of player that he is; he can score goals, and would surely improve in a team like Arsenal.

If he really isn’t willing to move, this is a blow.

News Now - Sport News