Ryan Garcia has opened up about his struggle with depression and how therapy has helped him rediscover his love for boxing.

Just over a year ago 'King Ry' was on top of the world following his comeback win over Luke Campbell - with Gervonta Davis firmly at the top of his hitlist.

But the American boxer pulled out of his high-profile fight with Javier Fortuna on July 9 because of a need to "manage my health and wellbeing".

Following his win over Campbell last January the 23-year-old is gearing up for a hotly-anticipated return to the boxing ring after a much-needed break which has allowed him to fully recharge his batteries.

And now the ex-WBC interim lightweight champion has bravely spoken out about his battle with mental health and admits he had no idea how to deal with it at first.

Speaking to Boxing News, Garcia said: "I'll explain it to you the best I can.

"I am comfortable talking about it now because I'm way better now.

"After the Campbell fight I was on cloud nine. I was so excited to get back in the ring and do my thing.

"And then there was just a shift in my mind and I just couldn't quite understand it, and it was quite weird.

"It was just that I started feeling more depressed and I kept feeling more like I was so lost, just lost in myself and in my mind.

"I thought I was going to be OK because I've struggled with anxiety. I've talked about struggling with anxiety. So, I was like, OK, I'm just gonna [sic] brush it off.

"It's probably just whatever. I don't know what it is. And then it just kept getting worse and worse."

Garcia later revealed he broke down in tears in front of Canelo Alvarez at Eddy Reynoso's gym in San Diego - but luckily for him his lawyer Lupe Valencia was there to support him.

And Kid Flash also explained how seeing a therapist has helped him make a full recovery.

Garcia added: “When I got to the gym I just burst out crying for no reason in front of everybody and I ran out of the gym. That was the moment [I decided to pull out of the Fortuna fight].

“Canelo, everybody, was there and I was just trying to work out and I just couldn’t hold it in. I just burst. I got out of the gym. I said, ‘I gotta [sic] go guys.’

“I was crying and walking my lawyer, Lupe [Valencia], outside and I was like, ‘What’s wrong with me, man? I just don’t get this'. I was walking with him for like an hour and I just couldn’t get myself together. I didn’t know what was going on.

"My body just felt off, everything felt off. It was not just mental. It was like physical. I just felt like I couldn't do anything.

“It [therapy] helped me a lot and then I kind of just went into this mode where I accepted it. I stopped fighting against the current and just went with it, and let myself recover. It was a pretty good thing for me.”

