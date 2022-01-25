Paper Talk: Vlahović agrees to join Juventus after Arsenal rejection

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Dusan Vlahovic’s agent ‘not even considering Arsenal and Tottenham transfer offers’ as Dusan agrees to move to Juventus.

The Serbian forward was the No.1 target for Gunners boss Mikel Arteta, who flew to America to meet with owner Stan Kroenke last night, this month.

Fiorentina want to sell the 21-year-old Serbia international this month to maximise their profit, as he has just 18 months remaining on his contract.

Juve are now willing to allocate more funds to their original January spending budget in order to beat Arsenal and Spurs in the race for Vlahovic.

A report in Italian newspaper La Gazzetta Dello Sport on Monday evening claimed Juventus have reached an agreement with Vlahovic's agents over a five-year deal, as they get set to make an official £50.4m bid to La Viola.

