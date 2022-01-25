Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

During his unbeaten career, Floyd Mayweather has sold an astonishing £1.2billion worth of pay-per-view sales and half of those box office buys were earned in just two fights!

This is according to a new report recently published by The Sun.

The 44-year-old has headlined 17 American PPV events, with his very first coming 17 years ago in 2005, where he came up against Arturo Gatti, who sadly died four years later at the age of just 37.

But he outclassed Gatti in six rounds that night and they would go on to sell 340,000 PPVs, which earned £12m, just a fraction of what Mayweather would go on to collate.

In contrast to his first fight, the final night of his historical 50-0 career, saw him beat 33-year-old UFC superstar Conor McGregor in a bout that lasted over 10 rounds back in 2017.

Thanks to a massive combined fanbase, they collectively sold 4.4m PPVs in the US that bagged a massive £275m in total.

The only win in his career that topped those numbers was his 2015 points win against long-time rival Manny Pacquiao.

It was dubbed the “Fight of the Century” and took years in the making, but it pitted the two best boxers in the world at the time against each other.

Despite the fight coming perhaps a tad too late, it still managed to sell a record 4.6m PPVs on Showtime and brought about an amazing revenue of £300m.

His wins over Pacquiao and McGregor alone made £575m, which made up near enough half of the total money made from PPVs in his career.

Mayweather had many other highlights in his career, though, one which included a 2.4m box office buy that made £100m in his 2007 win over Oscar De La Hoya.

That fight marked the last time that Mayweather would be on the B-side of negotiations, where he dethroned the “Golden Boy” to become one of boxing’s top attractions.

It took De La Hoya, at the age of 48, just six years to attempt to get revenge with Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez fighting in his honour, but the Mexican lost to Mayweather in 2013 where he was taught a boxing lesson over 12 rounds in a fight which sold 2.2m PPVs and made £110m.

Canelo, at 31, would soon take the reins from Mayweather despite his defeat, as the sport’s pound for pound best.

Although Mayweather is yet to return to professional boxing, he has continued to enhance his wealth in the ring.

He returned in June for an exhibition bout with 26-year-old YouTube star Logan Paul which sold 1m PPVs and collated £37m.

