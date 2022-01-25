Apex Legends Season 12 Defiance: Revealing How to Claim Third Year Anniversary Rewards

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Apex Legends Season 12 Defiance will see some new free rewards come to the game and we can tell you how to obtain this rewards.

The battle royale game is a lot of fun and players love the cosmetics available in the game for weapons and Legends.

Season 12 is not far from going live at all as it is being released on Tuesday 8th February 2022 and alongside these new free rewards, players will be treated to a new Legend, possible new weapons and changes to the Kings Canyon map.

Hundreds of thousands of players in the gaming community play the game on the daily basis, so they will be over the moon to hear about the free rewards available.

How to Claim Third Year Anniversary Rewards in Apex Legends

Developers Respawn are great at giving fans free unlockable rewards in Apex Legends and they have done this ever since the game was released on quite a consistent basis.

Free rewards are a great way to attract not just big fans of the game, but also new ones, and the ones available in the game in Season 12 Defiance are definitely ones that you will be wanting to get.

These upcoming rewards are Login Rewards for Season 12's 3rd year anniversary event and if you already own the legends involved, you will still receive the packs.

In order to get these rewards, players will have to have to jump onto Apex Legends at a certain time and the rewards will be available to claim.

These are limited times of rewards over three weeks and each week you will be able to unlock a different reward which included thematic packs and Legendary packs. Here are the periods you need to jump on the battle royale game in order unlock each reward:

Tuesday 8th February 2022 - Tuesday 15th February 2022

Get Octane and three thematic packs

Tuesday 15th February 2022 - Tuesday 22nd February 2022

Get Wattson and three thematic packs

Tuesday 22nd February 2022 - Tuesday 1st March 2022

Get Valkyrie, three thematic packs and one legendary pack

Players are able to get all the rewards no matter what time or day they logon to Apex Legends during the week he reward is available.

