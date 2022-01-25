Spurs transfer news: Agreement reached to make big Conte target Spurs' 4th highest earner

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Tottenham Hotspur have agreed to pay Wolves winger Adama Traore £120,000-per-week ahead of a prospective deal that would see him join the club on an initial loan ahead of a permanent transfer in the summer, a source has exclusively told GiveMeSport.

The club have been in lengthy talks with the Molineux club over a deal to sign the Spain international in this window and appear to have made a significant breakthrough as they bid to strengthen Antonio Conte’s squad.

What have Spurs agreed?

They have been in talks with Wolves for a number of days now as Spurs aim to give Conte the right wing-back that he desires in this transfer window.

Conte has tracked Traore for some time, with links even emerging when he was Chelsea manager and the winger was still playing for Middlesbrough.

GMS has been told that Conte has requested the signing of the 26-year-old as he views the right wing-back position as a specific weakness within his squad.

Both Matt Doherty and Emerson Royal have flattered to deceive in the role and Spurs have agreed to pay Adama £120,000-per-week at the club.

That is a wage, per Spotrac, that would make him one of the highest-paid players at the club, only behind Harry Kane, Tanguy Ndombele, and Son Heung-Min.

The personal terms being completed removes a significant stumbling block to his signing but there remains a need for Spurs to make a formal bid to Wolves in order to finalise any deal.

What do Spurs need to do?

They are aware of the parameters of a deal that would see Traore move to north London.

Spurs have been informed by Wolves that the former Barcelona academy product would cost around £20m, with the cost split over a number of separate instalments.

There would also be a loan fee involved, as the player would move initially on a six-month loan until the end of the season; similar deals have been struck in the past for both Giovani Lo Celso and Cristian Romero.

Spurs have yet to meet the asking price requested but there remains confidence that a deal will be struck, although it may prove dependent on how many players Spurs can offload in the final week of the window.

GMS understands that there is a desire to move as many as three first-team players out of the club, with Ndombele one player who can certainly leave; he is reported to be in talks with PSG over a loan move, while Dele Alli has been touted as a target for Newcastle United.

Spurs have laid the groundwork for the Traore deal, however, and are aware of exactly what it will take to bring him into the club; all that's left is for the Tottenham committee to make a decision.

