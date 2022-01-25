Newcastle transfer news: Big update emerges on potential Magpies deal for Aaron Ramsey

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Transfer insider Dean Jones has revealed that he has been told by sources in Italy that Aaron Ramsey will be returning to the Premier League this month but has not decided which club to join, amid links with a move to Newcastle.

Ramsey has spent the last two-and-a-half years at Juventus, yet his time at the Turin-based club looks to be almost up.

What's the latest transfer news involving Ramsey?

The 31-year-old has not featured in a league match for Juventus since September, and has been battling fitness issues throughout his stay in Italy.

However, he is still attracting interest from clubs back in England, including Newcastle. The Telegraph's Luke Edwards claimed on Monday that the Magpies have made contact with Ramsey's representatives to gauge the possibility of a transfer happening, and that a decision could be made on his future by Thursday.

Their chances of signing the midfielder could be helped by Juventus' stance on the player as it is understood that the Serie A outfit are very keen to move Ramsey on in January.

What has Jones said about Ramsey?

Jones has confirmed that Ramsey looks set to move back to the Premier League, but has suggested that the 71-cap international is not convinced by the options presented to him at the moment.

Speaking about Ramsey to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said: “Well, speaking to Italian contacts on this and they tell me: ‘Juve tell us that he’s not coming back. He’s going to a Premier League club.’

“But from the other side of it, there’s not a Premier League club seriously interested that Aaron Ramsey wants to join.”

Will Ramsey join Newcastle?

Right now, it is not exactly clear where Ramsey's future lies.

Newcastle have also been linked with Jesse Lingard and Dele Alli, two players who play in a similar position to Ramsey and are younger than the Welshman.

It seems that they are Eddie Howe's preferred targets at this stage, and if he can get either of them through the door, this could spell the end of Newcastle's pursuit of Ramsey.

However, if those two potential deals fall through, it would not be a surprise to see the North-East club turn to Ramsey, who has plenty of Premier League experience from his time at Arsenal, and is still a high-quality attacking midfielder when he is fully fit.

