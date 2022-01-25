Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

WWE fans are having absolutely none of the supposed leaks for the men's Royal Rumble match.

Over the weekend, a supposed "leak" of the complete line-up for the 2022 men's Royal Rumble match began circulating on Twitter.

This usually happens almost every year, with fans hoping to get a few extra retweets onto their account by sharing fake spoilers for the biggest matches of the year.

We won't know for certain whether or not the leak is accurate until the event, but those that tend to come about around this time are almost always completely false, and this is likely no exception.

The leak, which you can check out in the tweet above, features a few rather interesting surprises.

Along with several members of the active roster, the supposed leak has Pete Dunne and Tommaso Ciampa from NXT making appearances in the match.

Along with that, according to the leak, which again is likely false, Santino Marrella and Alberto Del Rio will be returning for spots in the men's match this coming weekend.

With reports of a 'forbidden door' entry, the leak also has IMPACT Wrestling's Moose making a special appearance in the match.

According to the leak, AJ Styles is going to be winning the 2022 Royal Rumble match, which certainly could happen considering he's one of WWE Raw's top stars.

Fans on social media have been having absolutely none of the supposed leaks that have emerged onto Twitter, suggesting that they're simply untrue.

To add credence to their claims, fans have pointed out that Roman Reigns' name is actually spelt incorrectly in the leak, something that likely wouldn't happen if it came from WWE.

GiveMeSport is going to have coverage of the actual Royal Rumble event, which takes place in St Louis on Saturday evening (January 29).

News Now - Sport News