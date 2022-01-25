Pokimane Height: How Tall is the Popular Streamer?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Pokimane is one of the most popular streamers in the world, but how tall is the Twitch and YouTube megastar?

Whilst most fans will usually see Pokimane sat down for her streams, many have been wondering exactly how tall she really is.

A lot of fans seem quite surprised when they discover just how short the influencer is, as many thought she would actually be taller.

Here's everything you need to know about the massively popular Twitch and YouTube streamer Pokimane and her height.

How Tall is Pokimane?

Imane 'Pokimane' Anys is 5 feet and 4 inches tall. The massively popular streamer confirmed her height on Facebook back in July 2014.

Pokimane wrote: "For everyone that asked about my height, I'm 5 ft 3 and 3/4ths LOL...So basically 5 ft 4. Not that short!!"

Pokimane was born in Morocco in May 1996, after which she moved to Canada with her family. The streamer's first language is actually French, and she studied Chemical Engineering at McMaster University before later dropping out to pursue streaming on Twitch and YouTube full time.

The streamer earned the title of 'Best Twitch Streamer of The Year' at the Shorty Awards back in 2017, and she is also referred to as being the influencer who brought along the types of streams that made her famous, these being based around cosplay and sharing life stories with her followers.

As such, the streamer has a huge fanbase that is quick to defend her online against controversies and backlash from other members of the gaming community.

Earnings

DisgustedToast suggested on an Offline TV video that Pokimane has the highest net worth in their group, with the streamer noting that her massive popularity is the biggest factor.

Previously, Pokimane would earn the majority of her income directly from streaming on either YouTube or Twitch.

The streamer has over 8.3 million followers on Twitch, which at the time of writing, makes her the single biggest female streamer on the entire platform.

Pokimane has in the past revealed streamers tend to earn around $10,000 per 3,000 subscribers, so it is not out of the question to expect that she is getting $35,000 per month.

We're expecting this number to only increase dramatically for Pokimane!

