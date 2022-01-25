Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Brock Lesnar started trending on Twitter after his segment on last night's episode of Monday Night Raw.

To open last night's show, Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley had a weigh-in segment ahead of their WWE Championship match at the Royal Rumble this weekend.

Brock Lesnar's name started trending on social media after the segment, but not for the reasons you may think.

As can be seen below, Brock turned up for the segment in his full Cowboy attire, which fans absolutely loved.

The segment featured a few funny moments between Corey Graves and Brock Lesnar too, with the WWE Champion asking the commentator if he wanted him to get naked.

As noted, the reaction to Brock's attire in the segment was hilarious, as you can see below.

As explained, Brock Lesnar will defend his WWE Championship against Bobby Lashley at the Royal Rumble this coming weekend.

The show will also see Seth Rollins challenge former stablemate Roman Reigns for his Universal Championship.

You can watch the WWE Royal Rumble live on January 29 in the US on Peacock and in all other international markets on the WWE Network.

