Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Drew McIntyre says reveals disbelief in winning 2020 Royal Rumble and his fear of the moment being taken away from him.

The Scottish Warrior became the first British Superstar to win the Royal Rumble two years ago, and it became the jumping point for McIntyre’s WWE Title win at WrestleMania and his role as the face of Monday Night Raw.

Speaking to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, the two-time champ discussed the monumental moment in Houston, describing as ‘hard to believe’ and the gravitas of being the man to eliminate Brock Lesnar.

“I mean, I was just hoping for a big moment that day. And when I got the idea that I might eliminate Brock, considering what I heard the story was going to be and how dominant he was going to be in the Rumble as WWE Champion, I was like man, that’s pretty cool.” “That’s the kind of thing that can make somebody. But then the idea that I’d win as well, it blew my mind, and I didn’t really believe it was going to happen until I was the last person standing in the ring.”

It was a defining moment for the Scottish star, who first debuted for WWE in 2007 and was dubbed ‘The Chosen One’. It was a moniker that never quite lived up to expectation, and Drew was soon relegated down the card and had a spell in comedy act 3MB before being released from the company.

However, after reinventing himself on the independent scene and in IMPACT Wrestling, McIntyre found his way back to WWE and NXT in 2017 where his stock continued to rise.

The Rumble win was redemption for the 36-year-old’s career, but he admits even during the match, he had fears that WWE would change the ending and that he wouldn’t get his famous win.

“I was laying to the side of the ring and the referee was close by and half expected them to whisper a word to me that things have changed. Other things changed on me in the past many times throughout my career, and nothing’s official till it’s official.” “So it wasn’t until that very end moment when I eliminated Roman, half expecting the crowd to boo because Edge had returned after a nine-year absence… I heard the reaction that I heard that was equal to when I eliminated Brock… that night was the night when Drew McIntyre finally arrived.”

McIntyre is currently on the side-lines nursing reported neck injuries, but is expected to be back on WWE TV soon.

News Now - Sport News